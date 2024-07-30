Memory of a goldfish? That’s nearly a year, says prof

Prof Culum Brown, of Macquarie University, Sydney, said that if goldfish memory was only seconds, they would 'not last long in the real world' - Roberto Machado Noa/Moment RF

A goldfish can remember things for nearly a year, an expert has found.

Despite the widespread belief that the pet fish are only able to remember things for a few seconds, an Australian professor has discovered that they may in fact retain memories for at least 11 months.

Prof Culum Brown, a behavioural ecologist at Macquarie University, Sydney, said the belief that a fish can only remember for short periods is “laughable”, adding that if this common misconception were the case, they would “not last long in the real world”.

‘Awful capacity for memory’

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Naturebang programme, Prof Brown said: “No matter where you go in the world, people have a very, very low expectation about a goldfish’s memory.

“There’s this general tale that fishes have this awful capacity for memory. And, presumably, if they can’t remember anything, they can’t learn anything.

“And I don’t think it’s goldfish in particular - I think goldfish are symbolic of fishes in general.”

Prof Brown put his theory to the test by designing a small model that mimicked how fish get caught in nets and included escape routes.

He found the fish gradually got better and better at figuring out where the escape route was.

‘Wow, this is incredible’

The university researcher also found evidence of long-term memory and observed that after returning the fish to the apparatus 11 months later, they were still able to recall the escape route.

He said: “By the end of four or five trials, they would basically be swimming calmly in front of the net.

“And about halfway down the aquarium, they would literally do a U-turn and swim directly through the hole. And I was just like, wow, this is incredible.”

Prof Brown added that the goldfishes’ long-term memory mirrors that of larger fish such as salmon or trout.

“We all know about trout and salmon coming back to exactly the same place to breed every year,” he said. “That’s actually commonplace amongst many territory fishes.

“I dare say that any animal that doesn’t have that sort of capacity, fish or otherwise, would not last long in the real world.

“The whole concept of a two-second memory is laughable.”