Memphis cracks triple-digits to hand Wichita State basketball its fifth straight loss

The Wichita State men’s basketball team made some unwanted history on Sunday.

For the first time in nearly three decades, the Shockers allowed an opponent to crack triple-digits on the scoreboard in what was a runaway 112-86 win for No. 13-ranked Memphis at Koch Arena.

It was the first 100-point game allowed by WSU since a 109-67 loss at Drake on Feb. 28, 1994 and the fourth-most in program history. And it came close to approaching the program record of 120 points allowed, which happened twice — in 1967 when a sophomore named Lew Alcindor led No. 1-ranked UCLA to a 120-86 win and in 1969 in a 120-94 loss to Drake.

Memphis (15-2, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) entered as an average 3-point shooting team, but put on a spectacle for the WSU fans who braved below-0 temperatures to watch Sunday’s game. The Tigers finished with a program-record 19 3-pointers and shot 64.7% from the field, as Memphis coach Penny Hardaway (9-1 against WSU) continued his domination over the Shockers.

WSU (8-8, 0-3 AAC) lost for the fifth straight game and for the seventh time in the last eight games. The 5-game losing streak is the longest for the Shockers since the 6-game losing streak the team endured to begin Missouri Valley Conference play in the 2008-09 season.

For the first 20 minutes of Sunday’s game, the Shockers elevated their play and offered a glimpse into their potential on the offensive end. WSU made 60% of its shots, including a 6-of-10 mark on 3-pointers, to post its highest efficiency (1.24 points per possession) in a half since the second half of the Richmond win on Nov. 29.

Even when WSU’s shots were falling, the problem for the Shockers is they were never able to gain much separation from Memphis. In fact, the Tigers took a 49-46 lead into halftime.

While it is true Memphis staged a clinic in difficult shot-making at times, the Tigers also scored the bulk of their points uncontested. WSU’s defense was never able to make Memphis work for its points, as the Tigers eviscerated WSU’s defense for the entire 40 minutes.

Former Shocker Jaykwon Walton looked as comfortable as ever in his former home, scoring a game-high 23 points with a career-best six 3-pointers. His teammate, Jahvon Quinerly, matched his total with 23 points and added 11 assists.

When the shots stopped falling as frequently for the Shockers, things turned ugly quick.

It was a three-point game a few minutes into the second half, but Memphis ripped off a 15-4 run with David Jones scoring 10 points in less than three minutes to open up a 72-58 lead. Less than 90 seconds later, Memphis led 80-60.

WSU was led by Colby Rogers with 20 points, which included four 3-pointers, while Dalen Ridgnal made four 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Harlond Beverly added 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting with six assists and six turnovers.

The Shockers finished shooting 55% from the field and 52% beyond the arc, but 18 turnovers once again plagued the Shockers.