Memphis Grizzlies Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant With 24-Second and 8-Second Violation

The Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns paid tribute to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant on January 26 hours after his death by starting their match with a 28-second shot-clock violation and an 8-second violation.

Kobe Bryant wore the number 28 and number 8 when he played with the Los Angeles Lakers during his NBA career.

The basketball great was killed along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, in a helicopter crash at Calabasas in Los Angeles County on January 26.

Tributes also poured in online from celebrities, politicians, and sports starts. US President Donald Trump called Bryant a “basketball great” and said the crash was “terrible news.”

Bryant’s former teammate Pau Gasol said he was “beyond devastated,” while the NBA Player’s Association released a statement saying it was “stunned and devastated” by his death. Credit: Mark King via Storyful