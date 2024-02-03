Memphis steals win at the buzzer, as Wichita State basketball can’t close out road game

A win in Memphis against Penny Hardaway continues to evade the Wichita State men’s basketball team.

The Shockers led for nearly 38 minutes of Saturday’s game in front of a national television audience on CBS, but Memphis won in the final seconds to prevail 65-63 at FedExForum.

A 14-point lead with less than eight minutes remaining wasn’t enough for WSU to close out the win, as the Tigers ended the game out-scoring the Shockers 25-9 down the stretch.

With the game tied in the final seconds, David Jones drilled a mid-range jumper to put Memphis in the lead and help the Tigers (16-6, 5-4 AAC) snap their four-game losing streak in American Athletic Conference play. Meanwhile, WSU (9-13, 1-8 AAC) dropped its sixth game in conference play where it was a one-possession game in the final four minutes.

A wild final 10 minutes saw the Shockers build a 14-point lead, Memphis climb all the way back to tie the game, then WSU edge back in front.

With the crowd at full throat, Colby Rogers delivered a difficult, mid-range jumper in traffic to give WSU its first points in more than four minutes and put the team back in the lead.

Seconds later, a loose ball left players from both teams diving on the ground. WSU emerged with the rebound and threw it ahead to Harlond Beverly for a score and 62-58 lead.

But Memphis answered right back with a pair of free throws from David Jones. After Beverly missed a shot at the rim for WSU, Memphis came back at the other end and took a 63-62 lead with 44 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Jahvon Quinerly, who was 0-for-12 before the shot.

Rogers missed a leaner on WSU’s next possession, but Ronnie DeGray III recovered the offensive rebound and was fouled with 16.4 seconds left. He made the first one to tie the game, but left the second one short and Memphis called timeout with 12.8 seconds left.

After being out-scored by 22 points in the second half and blowing a 15-point lead in a road loss to Tulsa on Wednesday, WSU was the side seizing control of the game with a run in the second half.

The Shockers stunned the home crowd with a 7-0 spurt, capped by a fast-break layup by DeGray to open up a 48-37 lead with 10 minutes, 1 second remaining and force Memphis coach Penny Hardaway to call timeout.

The break didn’t slow down WSU.

A turnover by Memphis sparked another fast break, finished by Xavier Bell. Quincy Ballard added another score inside, then Dalen Ridgnal swished a pair of free throws to cap a 13-3 rally to extend WSU’s lead to 54-40 with 7:55 left.

Desperate to end its slide, Memphis made one final push at the lead.

The Tigers needed just more than four minutes to rip off an 18-4 run to erase their deficit and tie WSU at 58 on a David Jones 3-pointer with 2:23 remaining.

A choppy first half seemed to only further Memphis’ recent frustrations and favor the Shockers, which took a 30-24 lead into halftime. WSU was far from crisp on offense, but did more than Memphis, which shot 30% from the field and committed nine turnovers.

Given the team’s struggles coming out of halftime, Shocker fans must have released a collective groan when WSU turned the ball over three straight times within the first minute of the second half.

But when the Tigers were on the verge of taking the lead, the shot-making of Rogers kept the Shockers afloat. WSU’s leading scorer drilled a pair of contested 3-pointers to hold off Memphis’ rally and stabilize the Shockers.