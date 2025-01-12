Men Arrested Near Kamala Harris’ L.A. Home Amid Anti-Looting Curfew

Two men have been arrested near Kamala Harris’ Los Angeles home as curfews were put in place to ward off looting amid the ongoing wildfires

The men breached the curfew in the Palisades Fire evacuation area, right by the vice president’s home, according to police.

Early Saturday at around 4:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the Brentwood neighborhood due to reports of a burglary, according to CBS News. The two men were then taken into custody for violating the curfew.

There was no evidence that the two entered Harris’s property, sources told NBC4, and likely didn’t know where they were.

The home is protected by Secret Service, alongside LAPD and California’s Highway Patrol. Last week, the neighborhood was put under an evacuation order, and no one was in their home at the time, according to the vice president’s press secretary.

The curfew is in effect from sundown to sunrise, and officials earlier stated they would take those who violated it into custody.

“You cannot be in these affected areas. If you are, you are subject to arrest,” LA county sheriff Robert Luna said last week.

Violators could face a misdemeanor offense and conviction which would result in a fine up to $1,000 or jail time.

“We are not screwing around with this,” Luna continued. “ We don’t want anyone taking advantage of our residents that have already been victimized.”

It is not clear if anyone was at Harris’ home at the time, and no comment has been made about the incident.