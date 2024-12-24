Men charged with hunting wild mammal with dogs

Norfolk Police received a report that three men were seen hunting rabbits and deer in the Trowse area [Getty Images]

Three men have been arrested and charged with hunting a wild animal with a dog.

Norfolk Police's Rural Crime Team said it received a report by a member of the public that three men were seen hunting rabbits and deer with catapults and dogs in the Trowse area in Norfolk on Sunday.

The force said seven dogs were seized along with a vehicle and catapults.

One of the men was also charged with use of a slingshot to take, kill or injure a deer.

On Facebook, the force said: "The use of catapult on wildlife is an increasing concern due to the potential suffering it causes and is being tackled nationally under Operation Lakeshot we will continue to take action where powers allow."

Norfolk Police said the men were arrested on suspicion of hunting with dogs and were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Two men in their 40s and one man in his 30s have been released on bail and are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on 31 January.

