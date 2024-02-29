Men commit far more crimes than women: The data that shows JK Rowling is correct

Author JK Rowling spoke out after Sky News's decision to describe convicted murderer Scarlet Blake, who was born a male, as a 'woman'

In criminology, it is one of the least controversial statements to make: men commit vastly more crimes than women.

Yet this is the statement JK Rowling felt forced to make in reaction to the coverage of Scarlet Blake, the convicted murderer born a male but who identifies as a woman.

In a tweet referencing Sky News’s decision to describe Blake as a “woman”, the author said: “I’m sick of this s—. This is not a woman. These are #NotOurCrimes.”

Analysis of crimes sent to court in England and Wales in the three years between 2020 and 2022, according to figures from the Ministry of Justice, overwhelmingly backs this up.

For example, of the 1.3 million, non-motoring offences prosecuted in the period where gender was known, women make up just 12 per cent of all defendants.

But if you break the analysis down more granularly, the gaps show a starker picture.

Just 1.8 per cent of prosecutions for sexual offences involved women. Similarly, just 7 per cent of weapon or robbery offences involved a female defendant.

Across the 10 categories that all offences are grouped into, such as robbery, violent crime or criminal damage, women only commit more than one in five crimes in just one case: fraud.

Across 281 commonly committed crimes recorded by the Ministry of Justice, men are responsible in at least 95 per cent of cases in 68 of them.

These include some of the most heinous crimes, including 99 per cent of rape cases. Of the 1,089 murderers convicted over the period, just 58 – around one in 20 – were female.

Criminologists have long debated the reason for the male inclination towards crime and violence. These theories have historically tended to land into two main camps: nature versus nurture. Or, put simply, men are just more violent, or society makes men violent.

One University of Oxford study suggests that potentially it is a mixture of the two.

Either way, JK Rowling’s tweets seemingly plant her stance in the notion that, if Blake had been born female, there would have been a far slimmer chance of this crime being committed.

But are there any crimes that could be identified as “women crimes”?

Our analysis suggests that there are just 14 of 281 crimes where women are more likely to be indicted.

Three of these include crimes relating to neglect or cruelty to children, although women are only marginally more likely to be prosecuted for these than men.

Most controversially, women are far more likely to be prosecuted for offences relating to benefit fraud and television licence evasion. Over three years, women were prosecuted in 109,927 of the 146,696 cases of television licence evasion.

And around two-thirds of all truancy or other school-related crimes are also attributed to women.

These severely skewed numbers are clearly an example of societal influence on crime figures. Women are still more likely to face economic hardship, live in single-adult households or be the one responsible for household bills or children.

And the one crime where 100 per cent of defendants were women? Loitering or soliciting for the purposes of prostitution. By contrast, of those charged with soliciting another for the purpose of obtaining sexual services as a prostitute, over 99 per cent are men.

But JK Rowling’s tweet on gendered crime raises another problem that exists: an embarrassingly slim amount of publicly available information on transgender people both as victims and perpetrators of crime.

Where there have been academic reviews on the topic of criminality, their conclusions have been disputed. A 2011 study, cited by three academics in evidence to a recent parliamentary committee, stating that “male-to-females… retained a male pattern regarding criminality”, is one such example.

It is a difficult subject to explore, the academics pointed out, when many institutions solely collect data on a person’s self-identified gender, rather than sex.

As victims, the data is clearer. In 2021, a report from the Williams Institute School of Law in California showed that transgender people were four times more likely to be victims of violent crime.