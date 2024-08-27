Men jailed after firearms violence on street

Three men have been jailed and a fourth convicted after a woman was badly hurt amid violence that saw shots fired and a car set alight on a residential street.

The woman, a pedestrian, was injured when cars crashed during the daytime incident on Cobden Street, Walsall, on 4 May 2021.

The jailing last October of Mohammed Rahman, 32, Rehman Stanton and Tarrel Chamwandayita, both 19, can now be reported after restrictions were lifted by a judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Mohammed Enam Hussain, 27, will be sentenced for his part in the events on 7 November.

West Midlands Police said trouble flared when a Honda CRV, driven by Hussain, crashed into a stationary Volkswagen Golf, from which two male occupants fled.

Seconds later a stolen Volkswagen Polo driven by Chamwandayita pulled up, with Rahman and Stanton inside.

Rahman got out and fired two shots at those running, one of whom was hit in the face.

Hussain then torched his vehicle and the fire spread to the Golf and two nearby houses.

Last Tuesday, Hussain, of Milton Street, Walsall, was found guilty of grievous bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm with intent to cause injury.

He had already pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and arson and will be sentenced on 7 November.

This week the court lifted reporting restrictions on the jailing of the other three men.

Rahman, of Appleton Avenue, Birmingham, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting charges of grievous bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Stanton, of Richmond Hill, Oldbury, was jailed for eight years after being convicted of grievous bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Chamwandayita was found guilty of grievous bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving and given a six-year prison sentence.

Det Cons Lindsay Marsh said the defendants' violence was "shocking and frightening" and "showed total disregard for their victims".

"This crime was carried out in broad daylight with innocent people going about their business and a local school nearby," she said.

"Their actions could have caused people to have been killed. The impact on the victims and the community was significant," she added.

Follow BBC Birmingham on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related stories

Related internet links