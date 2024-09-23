Menai Strait: Major search continues for teenager last seen entering water

The search for a missing 17-year-old boy is ongoing three days after he was seen entering the water around the Menai Strait in North Wales.

The teenager, who was last seen on Friday, was described to have been wearing jeans and a purple hoodie.

North Wales Police say extensive searches in the areas around the Menai Strait involving multiple agencies have been carried out.

The Menai Strait is a strait which separates the island of Anglesey from Gwynedd in North Wales.

The force said in a statement that drone searches will continue this week, assisted by specialist officers.

Officers added that these will take place when tide and weather conditions allow.

Chief Inspector Stephen Pawson from North Wales Police said his thoughts were with the boy's family.

"Our officers continue to provide support to them and are regularly updating them on our investigation," he said.

"We thank the community for their ongoing support and continue to urge members of the public to report any potential sightings to us immediately."

Chief Inspector Pawson said he was aware community members were "eager to assist in the searches" for the missing teen.

"I would urge volunteers to carefully consider the dangers of the coastline and changing weather conditions whilst searches are undertaken to ensure no one is put in harm's way," he added.

Anyone with information which could help the police with their enquiries is asked to get in touch with the force.