Menendez brothers could be released after series shines light on abusive father

Two brothers who murdered their parents 35 years ago could soon be released following decades in prison and a public outcry over the case triggered by TV documentaries.

Erik and Lyle Menendez shot their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion in August 1989, before calling emergency services in tears and claiming they had discovered their bodies.

In a case given enormous fresh attention in a recent hit Netflix TV show, they later admitted to the killings but said they did so in self-defence after years of sexual, physical and psychological abuse by their father.

The Netflix series followed a separate documentary that uncovered sexual abuse allegations and helped lead to growing calls for the evidence to be re-examined.

In the docuseries Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, Roy RoRossello, a former member of Latino boy band Menudo, claimed he was 13 when Jose Menendez, drugged and raped him.

Lyle and Erik believe the new alleged evidence adds credibility to their claims that their father sexually abused them as children.

Lyle (right) and Erik (left) are serving two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole - California Department of Corrections

During the brothers’ trials, much of the abuse evidence was deemed inadmissible, and the pair, then 21 and 18, were sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1996.

Now, the Los Angeles County district attorney has recommended they be re-sentenced and made immediately eligible for parole.

“Because of their age under the law, since they were under 26 years of age at the time that these crimes occurred, they will be eligible for parole immediately,” George Gascón told a press conference on Thursday.

The final decision will be made by a judge, who will rule on whether to accept the district attorney’s recommendation.

Mr Gascón said he believed the brothers’ claims that they were molested by their father, José, while their mother Kitty turned a blind eye.

“Our own implicit and sometimes explicit bias around sexual abuse and sexual assault often leads us to severe injustices,” he said.

Los Angeles County district attorney George Gascón has recommended the brothers be re-sentenced - Mike Blake

He added that the pair had undergone a “journey of redemption and a journey of rehabilitation” during their 35 years in prison.

“While I disagree with the way they handled their abuse, we hope that they... get re-integrated into our community that they continue to do public good,” Mr Gascón said.

Cousins of Erik and Lyle, speaking at Thursday’s press conference, praised the district attorney for his action and called it a “day filled with hope” for the family.

The timing of Mr Gascón’s petition to free the brothers has raised questions given he is trailing behind in the polls for his re-election bid in November.

Opponents of the Democrat, whose progressive voter is largely in support of criminal justice reform, have called it a calculated political move to gain attention for his campaign.

The Menendez brothers’ trial was one of the first criminal trials to be broadcast in full across the United States.

Erik and Lyle’s lawyer Mark Geragos speaks at a press conference surrounded by the brothers’ family members - Damian Dovarganes

Interest in the case was recently revived by a Netflix series, Monsters, which was released in September, while a chorus of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, have begun advocating for their release.

Lyle and Erik Menedez, now 53 and 56, have been incarcerated in a California prison for more than 30 years.

Their first trial in 1993, where they claimed that their father sexually abused them for years, while prosecutors argued they murdered their parents to inherit money, ended in a hung jury.

When the brothers were re-tried in 1995, their abuse allegations were deemed inadmissible in court and they were later found guilty.

At least 24 of Erik and Lyle’s family members - including their parents’ siblings - have released statements calling for their release.