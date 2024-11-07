Menendez Brothers 'Dateline' special to feature never-aired clip from 2017 interview

NBC's "Dateline" is airing an episode centered around incarcerated brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez after Netflix released a controversial TV series of their parents' 1989 murder and a documentary on their high-profile trial.

The two-hour special will highlight the latest developments in the 1993 trial as Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón seeks clemency for the brothers. The special will include "never-before-aired" excerpts from Dateline NBC correspondent Keith Morrison's 2017 interview with Lyle, according to NBC.

The episode, titled "The Menendez Brothers: Chance at Freedom," will also include an interview with Gascón, a former police officer, discussing why he filed a motion for a resentencing hearing.

Last Thursday, Gascón sent letters to California Gov. Gavin Newsom citing "credible allegations" of sexual and physical abuse from their father, wealthy music industry executive Jose Menendez, as well as years of "dedication to rehabilitation."

Erik Menendez (R) and brother Lyle listen to court proceedings during a May 17, 1991 appearance in the case of the shotgun murder of their wealthy parents in August 1989.

"This is not about whether they committed the crime, they did," Gascón told Morrison. "This is about 35 years of rehabilitation under state law, can they be released safely?"

The broadcast will also feature interviews with Pamela Bozanich, who prosecuted the brothers in 1993, and will detail the recent backlash she faced. She told Morrison that to defend herself, she purchased a shotgun, the same weapon the Menendez brothers used to kill their parents.

Here's what to know about the two-hour special.

When does the Menendez Brothers 'Dateline' episode air?

The two-hour special on "Dateline" titled, "The Menendez Brothers: Chance at Freedom" will air on Friday, Nov. 8.

How to watch 'The Menendez Brothers: Chance at Freedom'

"The Menendez Brothers: Chance at Freedom" episode will air on NBC's "Dateline" Friday, Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. EDT/8 p.m. CDT.

How to watch 'The Menendez Brothers' documentary film

"The Menendez Brothers" documentary film is available to stream on Netflix.

The film features interviews with both Erik and Lyle Menendez, as well as new interviews with their cousin Diane Vander Molen and prosecutor Pamela Bozanich.

How to watch 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

All nine episodes of "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," an anthology series created by Ryan Murphy, are available to stream on Netflix.

Contributing: Saman Shafiq and Taylor Ardrey.

