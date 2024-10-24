Are the Menendez brothers getting out of prison? DA to make an announcement today

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón will announce Thursday whether he will support resentencing and possibly release of Erik and Lyle Menendez, brothers who are serving life sentences without parole for the murder of their parents in a case that seized the nation's attention 35 years ago.

Gascón was considering new evidence in the case and has met with family members who have been pleading for their release. The relatives say the new evidence demonstrates the abuse the brothers suffered at the hands of their father, weathy music executive Jose Menendez.

A jury found the brothers guilty in 1996 of killing Jose and Kitty Menendez after their highly publicized and televised first trial ended in a mistrial.

Erik Menendez was 18 and Lyle 21 at the time of the 1989 murders. Their lawyers argued they acted in self-defense and said they were sexually abused by both parents. The brothers had confronted their parents and believed their parents might kill them to prevent them from going public with the abuse, the defense lawyers argued.

Prosecutors dismissed the abuse claims as untrue, saying the brothers were seeking their parents' fortune then valued at about $15 million. A spending spree conducted by the brothers between the murders and their arrest helped fuel public skepticism for their plight.

The brothers' attorneys and the coalition of family members have said the judge overseeing the second trial excluded substantial evidence of the abuse the Menendez brothers had suffered.

Resentencing could mean Erik and Lyle Menendez could walk out of prison almost immediately. Other possibilities include the brothers receiving a lesser sentence and even a new trial, according to the district attorney's office.

Joan Andersen VanderMolen, sister of Kitty Menendez, looks on as family members of Erik and Lyle Menendez, the brothers convicted of killing their parents, hold a press conference at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 16, 2024.

Office committed to reviewing 'questionable' convictions

The decision comes two days after Gascón announced that a hearing on the exoneration and release of two other convicted killers, Charlotte Pleytez and Lombardo Palacios, will take place Nov. 1. Each spent more than 17 years in prison for an East Hollywood murder in 2007 that his office's Conviction Integrity Unit determined they did not commit.

“We must continually re-evaluate questionable past convictions in the interest of justice,” Gascón said in a statement announcing that hearing. “In doing so, we recognize that the system has failed at times, and when it does, the consequences are life-altering."

Pushing for release: Family makes fervent plea amid new evidence

Letter, other abuse claims could be key

In the Menendez case, intense interest lingered long after the convictions. The case then gained fresh attention amid multiple new documentaries and buzz around the new evidence, which includes a letter purportedly written by Erik Menendez to his cousin, Andy Cano, several months before the murders. Excerpts were included in the 2023 petition filed by the brothers' attorneys.

"I’ve been trying to avoid dad. Its still happening Andy but its worse for me now,” according to an excerpt. “I never know when its going to happen and its driving me crazy. Every night I stay up thinking he might come in.”

Later, the letter states: "I know what you said before but I'm afraid. You just don't know dad like I do. He's crazy! He's warned me a hundred times about telling anyone."

Investigators also are examining allegations from a member of the 1980s pop band Menudo that he was abused by Jose Menendez. Those allegations were publicized last year in Peacock documentary series called "Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Will the Menendez brothers be released? Prosecutor to announce today