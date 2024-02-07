Menominee Tribe and Kenosha sign agreement for new casino
Kenosha County approved the casino last month, but the federal government must designate the site a reservation and Governor Evers must give stamp of approval
Kenosha County approved the casino last month, but the federal government must designate the site a reservation and Governor Evers must give stamp of approval
It’s the latest effort by Republicans to whitewash Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Will the Supreme Court perform its paramount role of enforcing the United States Constitution and disqualify Donald Trump?
The former president turned to deflection.
Steve Kornacki surprised the “Meet The Press” host with the new numbers.
Funding for public utilities made up just 2.2% of Russia's total expenditure in 2023. Meanwhile, Moscow blew 21% of its budget on defense.
Yang used Instagram to subtly shade Lorne Michaels and other “Saturday Night Live” staff for hosting the Republican presidential candidate.
Donald Trump said he won’t confirm a running mate for ‘a while’
Texas Rep. Chip Roy left the CNN anchor stunned with his explanation.
Yaroslav Hunka, the man at the centre of the controversy surrounding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's September address to Parliament, was also invited by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to attend a Toronto rally honouring Zelenskyy during his visit to Canada.Hunka was in the gallery during Zelenskyy's address to parliamentarians and received a standing ovation after then-Speaker Anthony Rota acknowledged the Ukrainian-Canadian for fighting the Russians during the Second World War. Media
Ukraine is investing millions in new fortifications. Both it and Russia find it harder to attack than defend, so Ukraine likely has a new edge.
OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is putting nearly $200 million in new money toward supporting low-income renters and shelters. Ottawa is pouring an additional $99 million into the Canada Housing Benefit, which offers financial support for low-income renters in partnership with provinces and territories. Freeland says another $100 million will go toward emergency winter funding to help shelters to create more spaces for people without housing. The measures
Experts say Russian officials want Lviv City to become the new capital, rather than Kyiv.
“This is a real problem,” said Neal Katyal. Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann said he was “in violent agreement” with the fear.
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) went after Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) on Monday, saying he is not “fit to serve” after he said he would have chosen not to certify the 2020 election results without pro-Trump electors. Vance said Sunday in an ABC “This Week” interview he would have allowed states to send multiple slates…
Mr. Wonderful is thinking about what ‘the incumbent’ wants.
The president’s reported R-rated ripping of Trump behind closed doors did not surprise the former Biden White House press secretary-turned-MSNBC anchor.
SYDNEY (AP) — Australia said Monday it was appalled at China’s suspended death sentence for writer and democracy blogger Yang Hengjun. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement it was “harrowing news for Dr Yang, his family and all who have supported him.” Yang has been detained in China since Jan. 19, 2019, when he arrived in Guangzhou from New York with his wife and teenage stepdaughter. He received a closed-door trial on an espionage charge in Beijing in May 2021 and was awai
The “Late Night” comedian is “not f**king around” with his request.
While on the Fox News program "Sunday Morning Futures," former President Trump expressed skepticism that he'd face Biden in a rematch this fall.
With two days to go until Nevada's presidential primary, President Joe Biden appears to have his sights set on November: At a get-out-the-vote rally on Sunday night in North Las Vegas, Biden sharpened his attacks on former President Donald Trump, the only Republican he called out by name in roughly half-hour remarks. Refusing to accept the results of a general election and seeking, as Trump says, to terminate -- his words -- 'terminate' elements to the U.S. Constitution. Biden has focused on criticizing Trump over democracy and rights like abortion access while seeking to paint his likely November rival as too extreme to retake the White House.