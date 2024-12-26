Menorah lit at State House for Chanukah

Reuters

The lawyers for a former South Korean defence minister under investigation on insurrection charges said on Thursday a short-lived martial law decree imposed earlier this month was to raise alarm on opposition parties' abuse of the democratic process. Ex-Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun was the first of a series of officials to be arrested and is likely to be the first to face indictment on accusation of being a central figure in President Yoon Suk Yeol's surprise martial law declaration on Dec. 3. In a press conference on Thursday, two lawyers for Kim echoed much of the argument made by Yoon after the declaration that he lifted barely six hours later, saying it was a decision necessary to eradicate anti-state elements that were threatening the country's democracy.