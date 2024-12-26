Menorah lit at State House for Chanukah

Latest Stories
- The Hill
Opinion - Elon Musk wants to ‘delete’ many Americans’ financial lifeline
It is especially surprising that one of the first federal agencies to come under scrutiny from the incoming administration is one that has returned billions of dollars to many of the same consumers who were counting on leaders in Washington to look out for their wallets.
- Idaho Statesman
As Americans, we can’t let unelected sidekicks like Musk run our country | Opinion
The voters did not hire Elon Musk, and no amount of spin will wipe away the fact he almost drove the government into shutdown. | Opinion
- The Hill
GOP lawmaker says House ‘better off’ without ‘volatile’ members
Republican Rep. Don Bacon (Neb.), who won a hotly contested general election race last month, said the House GOP will be “better off” without “volatile” lawmakers in the next Congress. Bacon did not mention the members he was referring to in comments about the House’s passage last week of a measure to keep the government…
- CBC
Justin Trudeau's Christmas message emphasizes 'love and kindness' as he faces calls to resign
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's annual Christmas message encourages Canadians to give thanks for "all that is good in the world" and check in on those who have not had an easy time this year."As we reflect on the past year and look to the future, let us continue to show love and kindness — to ourselves and to those in need," Trudeau said in a statement accompanying his pre-recorded statement, released Tuesday at a time when his own political future remains uncertain.He also gave thanks to the "b
- The Hill
Opinion - My list of Democrats’ biggest lies of 2024. Do you agree?
Outgoing President Joe Biden and his Democratic support team have been caught in a series of blatant lies, including denying his cognitive decline, downplaying the federal debt, and denying the possibility of pardoning his son Hunter.
- The Canadian Press
Trudeau could stay or go. Either way, Canadians should brace for a spring election
OTTAWA — Canada appears to be barrelling toward a spring election now that the NDP is vowing to vote down the government early next year — whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stays on or not.
- United Press International
Donald Trump's threats and lawfare impose chilling effect on press
President-elect Donald Trump has been clear about his ire for the press for years. His latest verbal attacks, legal actions and cabinet appointments signal he is ready to increase his efforts to quiet critical reporting.
- The Independent
From halibut and hot dogs to unlikely friendships: This is what happens inside the Senate lunch room
Senators might lose their ‘French working week’ under Trump. That could be a very good thing, writes Eric Garcia
- The Daily Beast
Biden Makes Bald Eagle National Bird in Bill-Signing Spree
President Joe Biden signed 50 new bills into law in a Christmas Eve signing spree as he wraps his last month in office. Among the new laws was legislation to fight child abuse at residential treatment facilities, to prevent hazing on college campuses, and a measure that finally designates the bald eagle as the national bird. Many of the bills signed by the outgoing Democratic president on Tuesday were bipartisan efforts—including the bill finally acknowledging the bald eagle. Although the iconic
- The Canadian Press
France has a new government, again. Politics and crushing debt complicate next steps
PARIS (AP) — France’s president and prime minister managed to form a new government just in time for the holidays. Now comes the hard part.
- Bloomberg
China Ousts Two Military Lawmakers as Xi’s Defense Purge Widens
(Bloomberg) -- China abruptly ousted two military lawmakers from its national parliament without explanation, as a purge of key personnel in the upper echelons of the nation’s defense establishment shows no sign of easing. Most Read from BloombergHo Chi Minh City Opens First Metro Line After Years of DelayThe country’s top legislative body revoked the membership of You Haitao and Li Pengcheng during a Wednesday meeting, according to a report from the National People’s Congress Standing Committee
- Snopes
Canadian Woman Was Detained for Not Taking Tuberculosis Medication — But There's More to It
A Manitoba woman who refused treatment was at the center of an online debate.
- INSIDER
These Democrats aren't dismissing DOGE. It could give Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy a serious bipartisan boost.
Democrats are largely skeptical of Elon Musk's push to ax wasteful government spending. But some in the party aren't fully dismissing the DOGE goals.
- United Press International
Francis Scott Key Bridge preconstruction activities to begin Jan. 7
The $2 billion rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge is slated to start with preconstruction activities Jan. 7 in the Port of Baltimore.
- South China Morning Post
Biden signs Pentagon budget bill that extends sanctions on Hong Kong officials
US President Joe Biden has signed key legislation into law that extends for another five years the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, including its sanctions on key Chinese officials. On Monday, Biden signed the massive US$895 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), annual legislation that finances and directs policy for the US military and security agencies for the coming fiscal year. Because the NDAA is a "must pass" bill - given political pressure to ensure that mili
- USA TODAY
Can they do that? Why the House Ethics Committee released its report on Matt Gaetz
The committee rarely releases reports on members once they've resigned, but it has happened before.
- USA TODAY
Nebraska governor to be hospitalized 'for several days' after being bucked off horse
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was bucked of a new horse while riding with his family. He is expected to remain hospitlized for several days.
- Reuters
South Korea ex-minister's lawyers defend martial law as Yoon faces impeachment trial
The lawyers for a former South Korean defence minister under investigation on insurrection charges said on Thursday a short-lived martial law decree imposed earlier this month was to raise alarm on opposition parties' abuse of the democratic process. Ex-Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun was the first of a series of officials to be arrested and is likely to be the first to face indictment on accusation of being a central figure in President Yoon Suk Yeol's surprise martial law declaration on Dec. 3. In a press conference on Thursday, two lawyers for Kim echoed much of the argument made by Yoon after the declaration that he lifted barely six hours later, saying it was a decision necessary to eradicate anti-state elements that were threatening the country's democracy.
- USA TODAY
What is a CLEAR alert? Here's what to know and which states use the alerts
A new code by the FCC could help bring more missing adults back home safely. Several states have their own systems in place for the vulnerable.
- WBAL - Baltimore Videos
Congress gives full federal funding for Key Bridge rebuild
Nearly nine months after a cargo shipped knocked down the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Congress approved full federal funding to rebuild it on Friday. The move saves the state hundreds of millions of dollars and secures a major victory for Maryland leaders.