Mental health care in Oklahoma City expands with help from MAPS 4
Dr. Restak, author and neurologist, shares the precise age at which he'd stop drinking.
The “Late Show” host had interviewed Bradley Cooper and drank tequila with chef José Andrés before his wife wisely advised him to go to the hospital.
The actress said she'd "lost focus" amid her busy work schedule
Researchers who study "SuperAgers" for a living share the key behaviors that can improve your life expectancy.
Here's how to prevent it from happening in the first place — and also how to stop it in its tracks once it starts.
I've followed the Mediterranean diet, voted the best diet of 2022, for years. I have many go-to groceries, including tahini, peanut butter, and tuna.
Eating small, frequent meals and staying hydrated is key to recovery.
Here's how to set realistic healthy eating goals, and actually stick to them in 2024.
From baby formula to Quaker granola, here's a list of latest recalls parents need to know about.
Strength training is far more important for long-term health than people realize, says exercise researcher Dr. Tommy Lundberg. He shares why in a Q&A with CNN.
Experts are urging people to be mindful of dangers with shovelling, after two Canadians recently died.
COVID complacency is a serious threat to public health. COVID hasn’t gone away. Vaccines haven’t become pointless – and it’s a good idea to keep wearing your mask.
While Blue Monday started as a gimmick, it rings true in cold places like Canada.
A former P.E.I. health-care worker who pleaded guilty to assaulting a patient will not receive jail time, but will have a criminal record and be on probation for two years.Harvey Irving, 62, received a suspended sentence in the recent provincial court decision. He worked as a resident care worker and licensed practical nurse at the psychiatric unit of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.The court heard that an adult male patient, who was a permanent resident of Unit 9 at the QEH, swung his arm at Irvin
A new protocol that gives priority for nursing home beds to people waiting for them in a "critical state" hospital may only be shifting the problem instead of fixing it and could actually make things worse, says an advocate for staff.If people get moved into nursing homes that are understaffed, it "potentially could put them in more harm's way," said Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions.In addition, the new protocol could become an incentive for people to t
‘Results demonstrate effect of time on physical healing is inseparable from psychological experience of time,’ scientists say
Dr. Restak revealed the signs in his new book.
Research published by NIH suggests that eating protein at every meal is important for muscle protein synthesis. 'Men's Health' shared ideas for high-protein breakfasts that will keep you full until your next meal.
After he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, Steve Iseman set out on an 8,000-kilometre trip across Canada to raise money and awareness about the disorder. But what he experienced when it came to his symptoms during that trip piqued the interest of researchers at the University of Guelph. Iseman, 57, who lives in Toronto, said the diagnosis a decade ago was "devastating news and frankly, it changed everything." Parkinson's is a neurodegenerative disease that can impact a person's ability to
Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) will miss this week in the Senate as he recovers from abdominal surgery over the weekend, his office announced Monday. Barrasso underwent an abdominal laparoscopic surgery for an abdominal obstruction over the weekend at Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyo., his office confirmed in a statement. His office said the…