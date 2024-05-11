Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month

Reuters Videos

STORY: :: Northern lights illuminate the Vancouver skydue to a geomagnetic storm increasing their visibility:: May 11, 2024The lights also known as the Aurora Borealis, result from electrically charged particles from the sun entering the Earth's atmosphere.The lights were visible to large swathes of North America and Europe.The U.S.-based Space Weather Prediction Center said there was an ongoing “extreme” geomagnetic storm, or level 5 out of 5, the first such classification since October 2003.The ongoing storm is likely to continue through the weekend, the Space Weather Prediction Center added.