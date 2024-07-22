Mental Health Crisis? Call or text 988

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
White House Correspondent Hits RNC With Blunt Fact-Check On Kamala Harris Clip
Elon Musk, who recently endorsed Donald Trump, also seemingly mocked the vice president over the 2022 clip.
- The Canadian Press
Trump campaign releases letter on his injury, treatment after last week's assassination attempt
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign released an update on the former president's health Saturday, one week after he survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
- Yahoo Life
Play Dungeons & Dragons, use a standing desk and sleep on your side. 9 tips to help you have a healthy week.
If last week's news cycle has you feeling out of sorts, consider these wellness tips as we head into a new one.
- CBC
2 dead in multi-vehicle collision northeast of Kamloops: RCMP
Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle collision near Sorrento, B.C, about 105 kilometres northeast of Kamloops, according to the RCMP.The crash, on Highway 1 near Little River Road, occurred Saturday around 8 a.m., Mounties said.Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash and will release more information as it becomes available, RCMP media relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson told CBC News. The fatal collision has closed a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway between Little River R
- USA TODAY
It's not just smoking — here's what causes lung cancer
While health experts are encouraged by declining lung cancer rates, there's still more to be done to avoid causes of lung cancer. Here's what to know.
- LA Times
Abcarian: This is among the most consequential lies Trump and Republicans are telling women voters
The former president and his new running mate, J.D. Vance, are running away from the political repercussions of their extreme opposition to abortion rights.
- BBC
Strictly left Paralympian with injuries he'll 'never get over'
Paralympian Will Bayley was left in "horrific pain" after falling from a jump in rehearsals.
- Yahoo Life UK
'I mistook my symptoms of perimenopause for early-onset dementia'
Danielle Hobson, 36, started forgetting the names of her friends and what she was saying mid-sentence.
- Euronews
Promising diabetes treatment that boosts insulin cells by 700% offers hope of reversing disease
A new preclinical study found a combination treatment that significantly increases insulin-producing cells, effectively reversing diabetes.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Say bye-bye to 'neck and back pain' with Amazon Canada's #1 cervical pillow (P.S. it's on sale)
Reduce neck, shoulder and back pain—and even minimize snoring!—with this popular ergonomic pillow.
- HuffPost UK
People Are Just Realising The Origins Of Chiropractors and I’m In Shock
I couldn't have made up the origins of chiropractors if I tried.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
'Lifesaver for my severe back pain': This bolster pillow is just $21 at Amazon
The combination of memory foam and its semicircular shape makes this pillow the relaxation upgrade you need.
- Business Insider
Psychedelic therapy with ketamine aims to ease PTSD for Ukrainian soldiers coming back scarred from front-line fighting
Researchers say Ukrainian veterans with PTSD could benefit from Ketamine-Assisted Therapy, as seen in growing US practices.
- Lexington Herald-Leader
Kentucky doctor who voted to discipline other physicians guilty of illegal prescribing
Federal prosecutors said seven people died of drug overdoses shortly after the doctor prescribed them opioid painkillers.
- PA Media: UK News
Teenager first to be given a ‘bladder pacemaker’ at new children’s service
Evelina London Children’s Hospital has launched the UK’s first paediatric bladder neuromodulation service.
- People
Drug-Resistant Strain of Malaria Spreads, Putting Millions at Risk
Leading scientists are warning that “urgent action” is needed to protect millions as current medicine is proving ineffective against a strain of the mosquito-borne illness
- Tasting Table
Why Nutritionists Can't Get Rid Of Chocolate Milk In Schools
The "Got milk?" campaign begs the question of whether it should be served in schools, and there is much disagreement about its chocolate-flavored counterpart.
- Entertainment Weekly
“When Calls the Heart”'s Mamie Laverock says her 'heart is full' as family closes GoFundMe after 5-story fall
The decision came after the actress, who fell from a hospital balcony in May, celebrated her 20th birthday.
- USA TODAY
In pandemic's shadow, risk of animal to human disease spread still high
New report finds that animals and humans interact in many ways that could spread dangerous diseases.
- PA Media: UK News
Smell of human stress affects dogs’ emotions, study finds
A pessimistic response reflects a negative emotional state, researchers suggested.