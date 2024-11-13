Mental health providers see increase in requests following Election Day
One week after Election Day, mental health providers are reporting an increase in requests for therapy appointments.
Joy Spence, a 21-year-old social work student from Flatrock, N.L., is among several women who told CBC News their pain and symptoms were dismissed as psychological or common reproductive issues at St. John's emergency departments. A woman who says she was repeatedly denied adequate emergency care last spring is blasting the Newfoundland and Labrador health-care system, saying she's been left psychologically scarred after being told several times that her gangrenous appendix was just anxiety.
Record-breaking levels of thick, toxic smog that have shrouded eastern Pakistan and northern India since last month can be seen in striking satellite imagery.
The teenager who tested positive for bird flu in British Columbia is in critical condition and "experiencing acute respiratory distress" while being treated at B.C. Children's Hospital, the provincial health officer says.
The unique pressures of being firstborn could hurt children's mental health.
We check in with Kelley Bush, Manager of Health Canada's National Radon Education and Awareness Program, about the importance of radon awareness.
"The concern is not just about what the Trump 2.0 Administration will do, but also about what it will say," writes Simon Williams.
After cardiologist Danielle Belardo, MD, saw a young patient suffering a stroke post-neck manipulation, she spoke up. Here's what MDs want you to know.
Although sexually transmitted infections are still at an epidemic level in the US, scientists at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expressing cautious optimism about some decreases emerging in the newest data.
British Columbia’s health ministry says the first suspected human case of avian influenza has been detected in Canada. A teenager in the province has tested positive for the virus — also called bird flu — which can be fatal. There have been several cases detected in animals, but this is the first time it has crossed over into a human in Canada. Health officials are trying to determine the source of exposure. Darya Zargar has more.
Experts share fenugreek benefits for women to know. Dietitians also explain what it is, how to use it, side effects, and potential safety concerns.
Milwaukee police said the 8-month-old baby is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A B.C. teen has a suspected case of H5N1 avian flu — the first known human to acquire the virus in Canada.
Here's what doctors, public health experts and scientists are worried about.
NEW YORK (AP) — A Canadian teen is hospitalized in critical condition with what is believed to be bird flu, a British Columbia health official said Tuesday.