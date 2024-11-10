Mentor police fill up 3 cruisers with food donations

CBC

As the director of Refugee 613, Louisa Taylor knows better than most what people seeking refuge in Canada are facing. Federal policies have contributed to a surge in asylum seekers in the nation's big cities, including in Ottawa, where they make up 60 per cent of people in emergency shelters. "There are more than 330 people sleeping on mats and cots in community centres, in hockey arenas. The majority of those are newcomers, and many of those newcomers are refugee claimants," Taylor said. "There