Merced Sun-Star launches interactive Edition highlighting latest news curated just for you

Merced Sun-Star journalists work to bring you the best news and opinion coverage about our region and the people who live here.

We’re reaching more readers than ever through a variety of delivery platforms – from our website, app and email newsletters to our printed newspaper.

Today I’m thrilled to introduce a new-and-improved digital experience: Merced Sun-Star’s Edition I invite you to explore this daily online product at eedition.mercedsunstar.com that’s created exclusively for you by journalists who care about this city and region as much as you do.

As we continue to evolve from print to digital, many subscribers have embraced the electronic version of our newspaper, which arrives in inboxes early each morning. Readers have shared feedback about that product and things they wish were different. We heard you and developed solutions.

The first thing to know about Edition is that it’s not a replica of our printed paper. It offers much more.

But it does have a look that fans of newspapers will love, and it’s still curated by us with the local news and information about food and events that are most important to you, followed by national and lifestyle stories in different sections.

Edition is also free from the deadline restrictions that often can keep print from feeling current.

An immersive and intuitive digital platform, Edition is a new experience for readers that was designed with you in mind. Consider this a “Best of the Sun-Star” Edition where we’re sharing every day the must-see stories, videos, photos and other content you can’t find anywhere else.

We also want to help you learn to use Edition and all our digital platforms. We will be holding meetups where Star journalists will be on hand to help you use this exciting new interactive platform and answer any questions you might have. Dates and times will be announced soon.

Here are some Edition highlights:

Responsive tabbed pages and quick access section navigation.

Story links inside articles that let you dig deeper into what you’re reading.

The ability to watch videos and browse photo galleries that visually enrich your reading journey.

Interactive puzzles and games you don’t need to print to enjoy (though you still can if you want to).

Enhanced features that make it easier to share your favorite articles.

Bold design and intuitive navigation that give you a pleasing reading experience on all devices – desktop computer, laptop, phone and tablet.

The news you’re looking for will be easier to access, easier to read and easier to share with others. And let me repeat this because it’s something I know readers have been looking for: interactive puzzles.

How you get Edition stays the same. It arrives each morning in your email inbox or you can click on the link in the upper left of the homepage at Mercedsun-star.com. If you’re a subscriber who hasn’t activated your digital access, don’t miss out – go to mercedsun-star.com/activate to sign up.

We encourage you to start your day with Edition and visit FresnoBee.com throughout the day to get the latest news. Edition is our latest innovation as we work every day to provide strong, independent and essential local news, on multiple platforms, to subscribers like you.

As always, thank you for subscribing and for your support of local journalism..

If you have questions or feedback about Edition, please contact our Customer Care team at wecare@mcclatchy.com.

We’re eager to hear your thoughts and suggestions.

Christopher Kirkpatrick is senior editor of the Merced Sun-Star.