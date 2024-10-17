Mercedes-Benz EQA review: The electric GLA lags behind EV rivals

The Mercedes-Benz EQA is an all-electric version of the existing Mercedes GLA. While it still impresses in terms of range, some of the compromises of this approach are starting to show, as newer and more modern bespoke EV designs constantly arrive.

The location of the battery means it has a very small boot, for example. Rear seat passenger comfort is compromised by a shallow floor, too. And the derivative styling lacks the impact of models such as the newer BMW iX1 or svelte Audi Q4 e-tron. Prices look high alongside some of the competition too.

It has a solid array of strengths, though. Its range remains very impressive, with up to nearly 350 miles. The Mercedes-Benz infotainment system is very advanced too, giving S-Class functionality in a more everyday car. What’s more, it’s not very exciting to drive, but it is easy and reassuring. It’s still a good choice for Mercedes-Benz loyalists, but those seeking the latest EVs will be best to look elsewhere.

How we tested

I had a high-mileage week with the Mercedes-Benz EQA, which involved a trip to Heathrow Airport. This allowed me to put its long-distance range to the test, along with its small boot.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA is available with two battery options, with the EQA 250+ offering a range of up to 346 miles. (Mercedes-Benz)

Independent rating: 6/10

Pros: Good range and efficiency, stylish interior, Mercedes-Benz infotainment

Cons: High prices, small boot, showing its age

Price range: £49,750 to £58,810

Battery size: 66.5kWh, 70.5kWh

Maximum claimed range: 346 miles

Miles per kWh: 4.3

Maximum charging rate: 100kW

Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.56

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Mercedes-Benz EQA has two different batteries. The popular EQA 250+ has a 66.5kWh battery, giving a very impressive range of 346 miles. The EQA 300 4Matic has a bigger 70.5kWh battery. but that standard all-wheel drive system is less efficient, so the range plunges to 267 miles.

It’s not as if the performance gains are worth it, either. The EQA 250+ has 190PS for 0-62mph in 8.6 seconds. While the EQA 300 4Matic has a boost to 228PS, it still only covers the benchmark dash in 7.7 seconds. The pricier car’s only key benefit is its four-wheel-drive traction. What’s more, both cars have a slow 100kW DC rapid charge system, one that’s decidedly off the pace these days.

To drive, it feels reassuring and effortless, like all Mercedes-Benz. Most cars come with so-called comfort suspension, which has a decent ride if you stick to 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels – it gets crashier on 20-inch wheels. While not particularly exciting, the Mercedes-Benz EQA is pleasingly inoffensive.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Mercedes-Benz EQA has a stylish-looking interior that’s rather more exciting than its exterior design. It combines dual colour displays with some wonderful propellor-style silver-framed air vents, plus a practical open-plan centre console with built-in arm rest.

Being a Mercedes-Benz, ergonomics are superb and it’s easy to find the perfect driving position. The raised seating position feels good and the firm seats themselves are very supportive. For maximum comfort, choose an AMG Line model as you get gorgeous sports front seats and a rich nappa leather steering wheel.

There’s good headroom and kneeroom in the rear, and the seat has been shaped to make it easier for three people to sit alongside one another. It’s a shame the battery, mounted beneath the floor, takes up a bit too much space. This raises the floor and leaves passengers’ knees in the air.

The boot is also compromised. It’s much smaller than the related Mercedes-Benz GLA, dropping from 495 litres to just 340 litres. This is barely bigger than a Renault Clio supermini. At least the high load floor makes it easy to load and unload the few things that will fit in there. Folding the rear seat seesthe boot expand to 1,320 litres.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA’s excellent infotainment system is packed with features. (Mercedes-Benz)

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Mercedes-Benz EQA also stands out inside thanks to its excellent MBUX infotainment system. Displayed on a crisp HD screen, this comprehensive setup is fully connected and packed with features. There’s even a Mercedes-Benz Store, allowing you to buy upgrades, and it has a related smartphone app so you can remain connected when away from the car, too.

The 10.0-inch infotainment screen is complemented by a 10.0-inch driver display. This is just as punchy and visually appealing, and offers lots of different configurations including full sat nav mapping. It’s a pity the touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons make changing modes so fiddly, though.

Even the standard Mercedes-Benz Sound stereo has a 225-watt output, centre dash speaker and eight other speakers. The Advanced stereo ups this to 10 speakers and includes a subwoofer in the boot, while the Burmester premium setup has 12 speakers and a punchy 590-watt output.

Prices and running costs

The Mercedes-Benz EQA certainly has premium pricing. Starting from just under £50,000, it’s appreciably more expensive than newer alternatives such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BMW iX1. At least standard Sport Executive trim comes with a decent amount of equipment, including climate control, LED headlights, automatic tailgate and 64-colour ambient lighting. At just over £2,200 more, AMG Line trim is a reasonable upgrade too.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA is impressively efficient, averaging well over four miles per kWh of electricity. Insurance ratings are also reasonable, starting from group 38, and a range of service plans will help keep the cost of looking after it down.

Despite its compact dimensions, the Mercedes-Benz EQA offers a comfortable and refined driving experience. (Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz EQA rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Mercedes-Benz EQA can use 100kW DC rapid chargers to go from 10 to 80 per cent in 32 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The Mercedes-Benz EQA is a rather expensive EV, and there are now better choices out there, although upgrades have improved its competitiveness in terms of range.

Does Mercedes-Benz replace batteries for free?

The Mercedes-Benz EQA has an eight-year battery warranty, up to a mileage of 100,000, whichever comes first.

The verdict: Mercedes-Benz EQA

The Mercedes-Benz EQA isn’t the exciting concept it once was, as newer models have constantly arrived with flashier features and more distinctive designs. That’s the reality of how quickly things move in the world of EVs.