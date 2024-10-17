Mercedes-Benz EQB review: Sensible, seven-seater family SUV

Richard Aucock
·6 min read
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB easily handled a suitcase-laden Heathrow run (Mercedes-Benz)
The Mercedes-Benz EQB is a very sensible and strait-laced choice for those seeking a useful and practical electric SUV. With its three rows of seats, it has space for up to seven people, and even in five-seat mode, the extra room in the rear means more luggage can be packed in.

This does mean it doesn’t quite have the futuristic styling of some other rival SUVs, but for some people, this will be an advantage. And the classy appeal of the Mercedes-Benz badge on the front will always deliver that extra bit of kudos.

The Mercedes-Benz MBUX infotainment system you get inside is another highlight. This is the same setup that you get on posh S-Class limos, and really helps underline the EQB’s premium credentials.

It’s not particularly thrilling to drive, but it’s very safe and secure. Efficiency is pretty good too, meaning a range of over 320 miles for the most efficient version. Decent power from the electric motors mean it shouldn’t feel slothful when driving seven-up, either.

How we tested

I spent a week driving the Mercedes-Benz EQB, which included an early morning run to Heathrow Airport with a boot full of suitcases. I also spent a weekend ferrying the family around, finding it easier to park than I expected in busy city centres.

Mercedes-Benz EQB: From £53,800, Mercedes-benz.co.uk

The front-wheel drive EQB 250+ has a 70.5kWh battery and a 190PS electric motor (Mercedes-Benz)
Independent rating : 7/10

  • Pros: Seven-seat capability, Mercedes-Benz tech, range of over 320 miles

  • Cons: Expensive, not the most thrilling to look at or to drive

  • Price range: £52,800 to £61,110

  • Battery size: 66.5kWh or 70.5kWh

  • Maximum claimed range: 321 miles

  • Miles per kWh: 3.1-3.4

  • Maximum charging rate: 100kW

  • Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.97

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

There is a choice of two Mercedes-Benz EQB models. The front-wheel drive EQB 250+ has a 70.5kWh battery and a 190PS electric motor, with a range of up to 321 miles. The EQB 300 4Matic adds all-wheel drive, and the space this takes up means the battery shrinks a little, to 66.5kWh. It has 228PS and a range of up to 255 miles.

Both batteries can use DC public chargers, at a rate of up to 100kWh. Mercedes-Benz calculates they can rapid-charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 32 minutes.

Even performance of the EQB 250+ is decent, with 0-62mph acceleration in 8.9 seconds. That means it should have enough oomph to cope even when fully laden. The EQB 300 4Matic can do 0-62mph in 8.0 seconds, with the added bonus of all-wheel drive traction away from the line. This could prove invaluable in wintery weather. To help maximise range, both have a top speed limited to 99mph.

However, while it’s comfortable and refined, the EQB isn’t a particularly exciting car to drive. If you want entertainment, you need to pick something like a BMW iX3 – but then, you’d have to leave two people behind, too.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Mercedes-Benz EQB has a welcoming interior that feels very on brand. It looks sophisticated and premium, with standout details including the three round silver air vents in the centre of the dash, which look like jet engines. They can even be illuminated with multi-colour ambient lighting, something that also bathes the rest of the cabin.

Running across the top of the dashboard is a dual-screen digital display, with a centre touchscreen. This sits above a glossy black dashboard panel, which includes a row of silver buttons to control things like temperature and the heated seats.

The EQB has a roomy and upright feel inside, meaning even the driver feels like they’re in a bigger car than they actually are. All the seats have that Germanic firmness, which is great for long distances, and the multi-adjustable middle-row seats are accommodating. There’s loads of headroom, and even the middle-seat passenger shouldn’t feel squashed.

The third row of seats are smaller, but still fine for short distances, or for children. When folded flat, there is a roomy boot of 495 litres, which expands to a whopping 1,710 litres with the middle row folded flat too.

The Mercedes-Benz EQB has a welcoming interior that feels very on brand (Mercedes-Benz)
Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Mercedes-Benz EQB benefits from the German giant’s very impressive range-wide infotainment system, called MBUX. Even those who normally drive an posh S-Class will find it familiar to use, and it’s packed with much of the same functionality too, including the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant. This is kept constantly up-to-date courtesy of automatic over-the-air updates.

OK, some of the really smart technology features are optional extras, while there are further add-ons you can buy once you’ve taken delivery, through the Mercedes Me online store. But the core functionality is still first-rate, and this includes sat nav that accurately predicts your range and helps you find charging points on the move.

The stereo does a decent job of filling the Mercedes-Benz EQB’s roomy interior. You can also pay extra for a really upmarket Burmester sound system, which is a big step on. Even the fancy silver speaker grilles, with their intricate patterns, are impressive.

Prices and running costs

The Mercedes-Benz EQB, like many of the firm’s cars, is not the cheapest on the market. Prices start from just under £53,000, and the top-spec model stretches to over £61,000. However, Mercedes-Benz is offering some tempting incentives at the moment, which includes a healthy £4,500 off for those buying on PCP – and this is a zero per cent finance deal, too.

Mercedes-Benz will offer you service packages to help keep running costs in check, something that decent battery efficiency should also help with. It’s a shame insurance group ratings are a little high though, with even the most affordable EQB starting with a group 47 rating.

The Mercedes-Benz EQB, like many of the firm’s cars, is not the cheapest on the market (Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes-Benz EQB rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Mercedes-Benz EQB will charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 32 minutes on a 100kW DC rapid charger.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

With prices starting from nearly £52,000, the Mercedes-Benz EQB isn’t cheap, but its seven-seat practicality is almost unique.

Does Mercedes-Benz replace batteries for free?

The batteries are covered by an eight-year warranty.

The verdict: Mercedes-Benz EQB

The Mercedes-Benz EQB isn’t the most glamorous of family electric cars, but it is one of the most practical, thanks to its seven-seat capability. This sets it apart in the family SUV sector, given how few EV seven-seaters there are. Even if you don’t need seven seats, it’s good to know they’re there – and, when folded flat, you have the benefit of an extra-large boot too.

