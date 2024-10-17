Mercedes-Benz EQS review: Ultra-modern saloon with 480 mile range

Richard Aucock
·7 min read
The Mercedes-Benz EQS is a luxurious and technologically advanced electric saloon. (Mercedes-Benz)
The Mercedes-Benz EQS is an impressive achievement, but it fails to live up to its billing as an electric S-Class. We think the cheaper Mercedes-Benz EQE is a better buy.

With a range of over 480 miles in its longest-range configuration, the EQS stands clear of many key rivals. This excellent range is great news for high-mileage company car (or salary sacrifice) drivers Mercedes-Benz may be looking to attract.

Futuristic on the outside, it’s also ultra-modern on the inside. The dashboard comprises a dazzling full-width array of digital screens, all mounted beneath a single piece of glass. It is packed with features and fully connected online, too, further enhancing the space-age feel.

However, affordability is a relative term with the Mercedes-Benz EQS. What’s more, it’s not quite up to S-Class standards in terms of quality, rear-seat comfort, or sheer passenger isolation from the world either. A BMW i7 is the more convincing electric luxury saloon, even if it can’t match the superb range of the EQS.

How we tested

I tested the Mercedes-Benz EQS from the firm’s UK HQ in Milton Keynes. It sounds an unlikely base for a memorable drive, but the sheer variety of roads around there meant I drove it in all sorts of conditions, and I even got the chance to spend time in the back.

Mercedes-Benz EQS: From £99,835, Mercedes-benz.co.uk

The Mercedes-Benz EQS boasts an impressive electric range of up to 481 miles. (Mercedes-Benz)
Independent rating: 6/10

  • Pros: Huge range, very luxurious, onboard tech

  • Cons: Huge price tag, fails to vie with an S-Class for luxury

  • Price range: £99,835 to £161,860

  • Battery size: 90.6kWh, 107.8kWh

  • Maximum claimed range: 481 miles

  • Miles per kWh: 3.6

  • Maximum charging rate: 200kW

  • Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.85

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Mercedes-Benz EQS comes with two sizes of battery. The EQS 350 has a 90.6kWh battery, and if that substantial size is not big enough, the EQS 450+ has a 107.8kWh capacity.

This means headline-grabbing range figures. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 350 has a range of up to 409 miles, and the EQS 450+ has an amazing range of up to 481 miles. Both have fast 200kW DC rapid charging, so they can go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in just over half an hour.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 350 has a rear-wheel-drive electric motor that produces 292PS, for 0-62mph performance in 6.7 seconds. The EQS 450+ is also rear-wheel drive, and its 360PS gives 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds. Both figures are swift, but a BMW i7 and Porsche Taycan are much faster. The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ is the really potent one. With two motors and all-wheel drive, it produces 658PS for 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds.

With air suspension as standard, the Mercedes-Benz EQS rides in a very cushioned and cosseting way. It is gorgeous to travel in on fast, smooth roads. Drivers will find the steering is accurate, too. Where things get livelier is on undulating roads, where the soft suspension can see it roll through corners. It can be firmed up, but a BMW i7 strikes a better overall balance.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The interior of the Mercedes-Benz EQS is dominated by its three digital displays that span the entire width of the dashboard. They are mounted beneath a single piece of glass. This system is called Hyperscreen, and is standard on all model lines. It creates a very futuristic feel.

However, for some luxury car customers, it might be a bit too futuristic. The traditional wood, leather and other premium materials seem a little relegated into the background. Overall quality doesn’t feel quite up to S-Class standards either – from the wobbly retractable outside door handles, to the cheap-feeling electric window switches (that you will catch with your hand each time you get in and out).

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has a multi-adjustable driving position, with comfortable seats. Taller drivers might find the roof feels a little close, due to the aerodynamic rake to the windscreen. While space in the rear is generally OK, it’s not up to S-Class levels and, oddly, the angle of the rear seat itself is a little too upright.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS has a hatchback boot, rather than a saloon opening. While it means your VIPs will get chilly as you load the boot, it is more practical and reveals a truly enormous 620-litre space. Fold the rear seats and it expands to 1,700 litres, a figure more akin to an estate car.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS features the optional Hyperscreen dashboard. (Mercedes-Benz)
Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Mercedes-Benz EQS backs up its futuristic design with plenty of technology. The Hyperscreen runs the very highest level of MBUX infotainment, across 12.3-inch driver and passenger displays, and a very impressive 17.7-inch portrait-format centre touchscreen, complete with haptic feedback.

You can control MBUX via touch or by voice, using the ‘Hey Mercedes’ command. We found the feature-packed system to be full of engaging tools and tricks, and it works seamlessly with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, too. Finding public charge points on the move is effortless, and the sat nav automatically brings in en-route chargers. Having the passenger display means they can take over responsibility for route guidance or music choice – or simply stream videos to watch themselves.

If you love good music, you’ll be delighted to read the Mercedes-Benz EQS comes with a standard Burmester 3D surround sound system, even in the most accessible AMG Line Premium grade. Its clarity of sound is superb, and it’s a very powerful system too.

Prices and running costs

As a range-topping electric car, you’d expect the Mercedes-Benz EQS to be expensive. It doesn’t disappoint, with a starting price of almost £100,000. The temptation of going for the longer-range EQS 450+ version may be tempered by the fact it costs from almost £113,000. The range-topping Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ is almost £162,000. Mercedes-Benz is perhaps now reflecting this with some very striking deals on the EQS, including 0 per cent finance and big money-off savings.

The bespoke EV design means it is pretty efficient for a large luxury car, covering around 3.6 miles for every kWh of electricity. Thank that slippery, ultra-aero design. Any savings will soon be offset by car insurance and other luxury-grade running costs.

With its sleek and aerodynamic design, the Mercedes-Benz EQS is a very efficient electric car. (Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes-Benz EQS rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS has enormous batteries, but thanks to 200kW DC rapid-charge functionality, it will still go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 31 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is very expensive. You’ll almost certainly be spending a six-figure sum. The smaller but similar-looking EQE looks better value.

Does Mercedes-Benz replace batteries for free?

Mercedes-Benz has a particularly generous battery warranty, that lasts for 155,000 miles, or 10 years from the date of first registration.

The verdict: Mercedes-Benz EQS

If the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has traditionally been the best car in the world, surely the Mercedes-Benz EQS should be the best electric car in the world? Alas, while it’s good, it’s not *that* good, and is bettered by the mighty BMW i7. You can bet Mercedes-Benz won’t take such a defeat lying down.

