Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV review: Ultra-luxurious electric SUV

Richard Aucock
·6 min read
Despite its weight, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV offers impressive performance and handling. (Mercedes-Benz)
Despite its weight, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV offers impressive performance and handling. (Mercedes-Benz)

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the biggest, heaviest electric car you can buy in the UK – for now, at least. It is positioned right at the top of the firm’s line-up, and if the regular EQS SUV isn’t somehow posh enough, there’s even an ultra-elite Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV.

It’s a car that’s really made for other countries, such as America, where the roads are wide and open. A 5.1-metre-long, near-two-metre-wide luxury SUV is too much for the UK, particularly when it ends up weighing almost 3.1 tonnes.

The driving dynamics reflect this. The ride is super-soft and perfect for straight roads, but it’s more of a challenge through the bends – again, not helped by its size. Because it’s so heavy, it doesn’t feel quite as fast as you may think, either. Don’t be fooled, though… its speed is still potent.

But in terms of luxury, there’s little to beat it. The interior is incredible, a lavish, whisper-quiet haven of comfort, and even more so in Mercedes-Maybach guise. A huge battery gives it an impressive range, too. Just remember that you have to pay for all this, with prices starting from £130k.

How we tested

The roads of the English Midlands are not quite big enough for the mighty Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, but I still got stuck in, finding solace when I could finally sit back and relax in glorious silence on the motorway.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: From £130,000, Mercedes-benz.co.uk

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV boasts a range of up to 401 miles and can rapid charge at up to 200kW. (Mercedes-Benz)
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV boasts a range of up to 401 miles and can rapid charge at up to 200kW. (Mercedes-Benz)

Independent rating: 6/10

  • Pros: Ultra-luxurious interior, fantastic range, sheer refinement

  • Cons: Expensive, soft suspension, sheer size

  • Price range: £130,000 to £144,000

  • Battery size: 118kWh

  • Maximum claimed range: 401 miles

  • Miles per kWh: 3.0

  • Maximum charging rate: 200kW

  • Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £2.23

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has a gigantic 118kWh battery. The usable capacity is a bit less, but it’s still enormous. This means that, despite weighing nearly 3.1 tonnes, it boasts an incredible range of 401 miles. The slippery aerodynamics contribute to surprisingly decent efficiency for such a large machine.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV charges up really quickly, too. It has a maximum DC rapid charge rate of 200kW, which can take it from 10 to 80 per cent in just 31 minutes. Owners even get a year’s free charging at super-fast Ionity charges to make the most of this. Standard rear-wheel steering, which shrinks the turning circle, makes it easy to manoeuvre in and out of them.

There are two core models. The EQS 450 4Matic produces 360PS for 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds. The EQS 580 4Matic has 544PS for 0-62mph in 4.7 seconds. Both have all-wheel drive for confidence in winter. There’s also the wild Mercedes-Maybach 680, with 658PS for 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds. It has to be seen to be believed.

Air suspension delivers a wonderfully cushioned ride. It wafts along on the motorway beautifully. This softness does mean it’s not a machine to be hustled on twisty roads, where it can get floaty. The brake pedal takes a bit of getting used to as well. Chauffeurs, be warned.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has an incredible interior. It has an abundance of space, and a high seating position… plus the sort of luxury and indulgence to make even the most demanding of VIPs happy. Across AMG Line Premium Plus, Business Class and Mercedes-Maybach First Class, the array of options and bespoke features is breathtaking – on the Maybach, you can even pay £21k for silky-soft ‘Manufaktur’ leather.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a luxurious and technologically advanced electric SUV. (Mercedes-Benz)
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a luxurious and technologically advanced electric SUV. (Mercedes-Benz)

Core UK cars come with seven seats as standard. This gives added flexibility, although the best luxury is found in the first two rows, which are trimmed in nappa leather and actually have pillows connected to the headrests. The Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen dash, which features end-to-end screens, also has the wow factor.

Only the chauffeur will worry about boot space. With all seven seats occupied, it’s a compact 245 litres, but folding the third row flat extends it to an impressive 800 litres.

The setup is different in the Mercedes-Maybach, which swaps the second and third rows for two individual ‘first class seats’. These are better than the seats you get in an aircraft.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

All Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV feature the firm’s Hyperscreen setup. This combines a large central touchscreen with driver and passenger monitors, all located beneath a single pane of glass. There’s currently nothing else quite like it, and its wow factor is magnified within the huge, lofty interior of the EQS SUV.

The MBUX infotainment system itself is comprehensive and feature-packed. It’s fully connected too, allowing apps and other tech upgrades to be downloaded (many of them you have to pay for first though, via your Mercedes-Benz online account). Of course, such connectivity is well-supported by a similarly feature-packed smartphone app.

All Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV have a Burmester 3D surround sound system, which sounds simply amazing. The Mercedes-Maybach upgrades it further, to a mesmerising Burmester 4D sound system.

Prices and running costs

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV prices are… yes, heady. The entry-level is £130k, and if you want the more powerful 580 4Matic, it’s £140k. Business Class models start from £144k… and the Mercedes-Maybach is a wild £200,860. And that’s before you even think about looking at the options list.

For such a lavish car, running costs might not be quite as eye-watering as they could be, thanks to the inherent efficiency of EVs. This will be particularly so if you can charge at home (or the chauffeur depot) and take full advantage of that 400-mile range. As mentioned, Mercedes-Benz includes a year’s free Ionity charging for when you’re away from base, and there’s also six years or 90,000 miles’ free servicing.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV features a spacious and opulent interior with seven seats as standard. (Mercedes-Benz)
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV features a spacious and opulent interior with seven seats as standard. (Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has rapid 200kW DC charging, which will take the massive battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 31 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is very expensive, with prices from £130k, but the ultimate in luxury never comes cheap.

Does Mercedes-Benz replace batteries for free?

Mercedes-Benz has a very generous battery warranty, that lasts for 155,000 miles, or 10 years from the date registration.

The verdict: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a mighty achievement – EV luxury taken to the extreme – but it’s too big for the UK, where we’re better off sticking with the EQE SUV.

Latest Stories

  • Air India flight leaves Iqaluit after Canadian military steps in

    Passengers on Air India's flight 127 have finally made their way to Chicago, after the Canadian military took exceptional measures to get them out of Nunavut. An online bomb threat forced the plane, which was flying from New Delhi, to divert to Iqaluit early Tuesday morning.A Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Airbus A-330 from Ontario's CFB Trenton whisked the 211 passengers and crew out of Iqaluit shortly before midnight Tuesday. Passengers spent 18 hours stranded at the Iqaluit airport's interna

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's car collection: from hot hatches to luxury SUVs

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's car history: while the Duke of Sussex is often spotted behind the wheel of a Range Rover, Meghan seems more content in the passenger seat. From a Volkswagen Golf to several Audis and their Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero wedding day vehicle, here's every car they royal couple has ever owned or driven.

  • Navy finds wreckage of fighter jet that crashed during training in Washington state

    The U.S. Navy located the wreckage Wednesday of a fighter jet that crashed in Washington state during a routine training flight in mountainous terrain. The two crew members onboard remain missing.

  • From a 1957 Jaguar to a 1994 Acura NSX: The 8 Most Exciting Cars Heading to Auction at RM Sotheby’s London

    These are the lots we have our eye on as they vie for bids on November 1 and 2.

  • 1979 Trans Am Fulfills Pro Builder’s Childhood Dream

    This glorious hand-built classic Trans Am represents everything that this professional builder’s life long goal. The classic second-generation Firebird Trans Am is one of America's favorite vintage pony cars and is seen around the globe as a symbol of individualism and freedom. This image is mainly due

  • Carry on packing list: 5 travel essentials a flight attendant always packs in her travel bag

    With everyone off to their favourite fall and winter destinations, here are the essentials you should never forget to pack in your luggage.

  • Border agency recovered nearly 2,000 stolen vehicles this year: transport minister

    OTTAWA — Canada's border guards have recovered more stolen vehicles at railyards and ports so far this year than in all of 2023.

  • Mercedes-Benz EQB review: Sensible, seven-seater family SUV

    The Mercedes-Benz EQB is a rare seven-seat electric SUV that combines EV efficiency with the sort of robust practicality growing families will really enjoy

  • Passenger train came within 335 metres of head-on collision near Cornwall: TSB

    A Via Rail train carrying 167 passengers came within 335 metres of a head-on collision with a freight train near Cornwall, Ont., in April 2023, according to a Transportation Safety Board of Canada report that calls on the government to implement physical fail-safe defences for trains.According to the report, released on Wednesday, on April 13, 2023, the crew of a Canadian National (CN) freight train missed a "Clear to Stop" signal indicating they should prepare to stop at the next signal. As the

  • Stellantis recalls 44,500 hybrid SUVs worldwide over brake pedal defect

    Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday it is recalling 44,500 hybrid crossover SUVs worldwide because the brake pedal in the vehicles could disengage and stop working. The announcement was made in a filing with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and a separate statement by Stellantis. The recall includes 21,069 vehicles in the United States, about 2,280 in Canada, 134 in Mexico and about 20,987 outside North America, Stellantis said.

  • Ontario to require provincial approval for new municipal bike lanes

    The Ontario government says it will introduce legislation that would require municipalities to get provincial approval before building any new bike lanes that reduce lanes of vehicle traffic.Municipalities would need to demonstrate any proposed bike lanes will not have a "negative impact in vehicle traffic," according to the province.The government will also request data from municipalities on bike lane projects initiated in the last five years, Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said Tue

  • 3 Chevy Cars From the 1970s Worth a Lot of Money

    Just about any car your purchase -- no matter how flashy, how expensive, how cool -- begin to depreciate in value the second you roll them off the lot. The average car will decrease in monetary worth approximately 20% the first year you own it, and then will continue to depreciate an additional 15% with each subsequent year of ownership. As such, most vehicles shouldn’t be considered an investment that will gain in value over the years.

  • Kinetic Automation is using AI, robotics to make EV repairs easier

    Kinetic Automation founder and CEO Nikhil Naikal sits down with Josh Lipton on Asking for a Trend to talk about how the startup leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to provide repair services to electric vehicles (EVs). "Cars today have transitioned from being predominantly mechanical systems to being digital systems... And when things break, the types of repairs that are needed to bring them back to their originally engineered state of safety requires a lot more thought, precision, and efficiency" than the traditional auto industry is equipped to handle," Naikal says. Naikal explains where the company fits into the larger picture of EV adoption: "There has been a lot of emphasis on charging and charge stations and helping people get around their range anxiety, but there's the other element in a consumer's mind which is who's going to fix this car?" "That's the second piece of it that has been under-addressed and that's really what we're focusing on here at Kinetic. And our hope is this combined with the rest of the infrastructure in the automotive landscape, can help build consumer confidence and confidence in electric cars." To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Asking for a Trend here. This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

  • Man Rescued After 67 Days Adrift in Boat Off Siberian Coast, Brother and 15-Year-Old Nephew Found Dead

    The trio originally set sail in August to watch whales, according to the local prosecutor's office

  • Driver of Alberta semi that hit Abbotsford, B.C., overpass fined $368

    The driver of a semi-trailer carrying a modular home that struck an overpass on the Trans Canada Highway east of Vancouver last week has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act and fined $368 for driving without due care and attention, according to the B.C. Highway Patrol (BCHP).The driver, who was working for Alberta company Jones Transportation, was also given six points against his driver's licence.The collision occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 11 when the modular home clipped the No. 3 Roa

  • Troubled Boeing signals it may raise up to $25 billion to shore up finances

    SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing signaled Tuesday that it could raise up to $25 billion in new stock or debt to shore up its balance sheet after years of heavy losses.

  • 8 Car Models That Could Have Massive Price Drops in November 2024

    The average price of a new car was $48,397 in September, according to Kelley Blue Book. Dealer discounts and other incentives fell this past summer, keeping prices relatively stable. Discover More: 6...

  • Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots

    A search is underway for two missing U.S. Navy pilots after the wreckage of their aircraft was found Wednesday afternoon east of Mount Rainier in Washington state. The U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler crashed Tuesday afternoon.

  • Honda Recalling 720,000 Civics, Accords & CR-Vs Over Potential Fuel Leak

    The recall affects the 2023-2024 Honda Accord & Accord Hybrid, 2025 Honda Civic Sedan & Civic Sedan Hybrid and the 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid.

  • Saskatchewan man killed following tractor crash that caused train derailment

    GERALD, Sask. — A Saskatchewan man driving a tractor has died after a collision near the province's boundary with Manitoba that caused several train cars to derail.