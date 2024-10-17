Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV review: Ultra-luxurious electric SUV

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the biggest, heaviest electric car you can buy in the UK – for now, at least. It is positioned right at the top of the firm’s line-up, and if the regular EQS SUV isn’t somehow posh enough, there’s even an ultra-elite Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV.

It’s a car that’s really made for other countries, such as America, where the roads are wide and open. A 5.1-metre-long, near-two-metre-wide luxury SUV is too much for the UK, particularly when it ends up weighing almost 3.1 tonnes.

The driving dynamics reflect this. The ride is super-soft and perfect for straight roads, but it’s more of a challenge through the bends – again, not helped by its size. Because it’s so heavy, it doesn’t feel quite as fast as you may think, either. Don’t be fooled, though… its speed is still potent.

But in terms of luxury, there’s little to beat it. The interior is incredible, a lavish, whisper-quiet haven of comfort, and even more so in Mercedes-Maybach guise. A huge battery gives it an impressive range, too. Just remember that you have to pay for all this, with prices starting from £130k.

How we tested

The roads of the English Midlands are not quite big enough for the mighty Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, but I still got stuck in, finding solace when I could finally sit back and relax in glorious silence on the motorway.

Pros: Ultra-luxurious interior, fantastic range, sheer refinement

Cons: Expensive, soft suspension, sheer size

Price range: £130,000 to £144,000

Battery size: 118kWh

Maximum claimed range: 401 miles

Miles per kWh: 3.0

Maximum charging rate: 200kW

Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £2.23

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has a gigantic 118kWh battery. The usable capacity is a bit less, but it’s still enormous. This means that, despite weighing nearly 3.1 tonnes, it boasts an incredible range of 401 miles. The slippery aerodynamics contribute to surprisingly decent efficiency for such a large machine.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV charges up really quickly, too. It has a maximum DC rapid charge rate of 200kW, which can take it from 10 to 80 per cent in just 31 minutes. Owners even get a year’s free charging at super-fast Ionity charges to make the most of this. Standard rear-wheel steering, which shrinks the turning circle, makes it easy to manoeuvre in and out of them.

There are two core models. The EQS 450 4Matic produces 360PS for 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds. The EQS 580 4Matic has 544PS for 0-62mph in 4.7 seconds. Both have all-wheel drive for confidence in winter. There’s also the wild Mercedes-Maybach 680, with 658PS for 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds. It has to be seen to be believed.

Air suspension delivers a wonderfully cushioned ride. It wafts along on the motorway beautifully. This softness does mean it’s not a machine to be hustled on twisty roads, where it can get floaty. The brake pedal takes a bit of getting used to as well. Chauffeurs, be warned.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has an incredible interior. It has an abundance of space, and a high seating position… plus the sort of luxury and indulgence to make even the most demanding of VIPs happy. Across AMG Line Premium Plus, Business Class and Mercedes-Maybach First Class, the array of options and bespoke features is breathtaking – on the Maybach, you can even pay £21k for silky-soft ‘Manufaktur’ leather.

Core UK cars come with seven seats as standard. This gives added flexibility, although the best luxury is found in the first two rows, which are trimmed in nappa leather and actually have pillows connected to the headrests. The Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen dash, which features end-to-end screens, also has the wow factor.

Only the chauffeur will worry about boot space. With all seven seats occupied, it’s a compact 245 litres, but folding the third row flat extends it to an impressive 800 litres.

The setup is different in the Mercedes-Maybach, which swaps the second and third rows for two individual ‘first class seats’. These are better than the seats you get in an aircraft.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

All Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV feature the firm’s Hyperscreen setup. This combines a large central touchscreen with driver and passenger monitors, all located beneath a single pane of glass. There’s currently nothing else quite like it, and its wow factor is magnified within the huge, lofty interior of the EQS SUV.

The MBUX infotainment system itself is comprehensive and feature-packed. It’s fully connected too, allowing apps and other tech upgrades to be downloaded (many of them you have to pay for first though, via your Mercedes-Benz online account). Of course, such connectivity is well-supported by a similarly feature-packed smartphone app.

All Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV have a Burmester 3D surround sound system, which sounds simply amazing. The Mercedes-Maybach upgrades it further, to a mesmerising Burmester 4D sound system.

Prices and running costs

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV prices are… yes, heady. The entry-level is £130k, and if you want the more powerful 580 4Matic, it’s £140k. Business Class models start from £144k… and the Mercedes-Maybach is a wild £200,860. And that’s before you even think about looking at the options list.

For such a lavish car, running costs might not be quite as eye-watering as they could be, thanks to the inherent efficiency of EVs. This will be particularly so if you can charge at home (or the chauffeur depot) and take full advantage of that 400-mile range. As mentioned, Mercedes-Benz includes a year’s free Ionity charging for when you’re away from base, and there’s also six years or 90,000 miles’ free servicing.

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has rapid 200kW DC charging, which will take the massive battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 31 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is very expensive, with prices from £130k, but the ultimate in luxury never comes cheap.

Does Mercedes-Benz replace batteries for free?

Mercedes-Benz has a very generous battery warranty, that lasts for 155,000 miles, or 10 years from the date registration.

The verdict: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a mighty achievement – EV luxury taken to the extreme – but it’s too big for the UK, where we’re better off sticking with the EQE SUV.