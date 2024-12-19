Mercy Pena sworn in despite election controversy in Greenfield Union School District
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa
A day that rattled Canadian politics ended the exact same way Chrystia Freeland spent a defining chapter of her political career: Getting trash-talked by Donald Trump. That blast from Freeland's past came in a social media post from Trump late Monday, in a comment on her departure from Canada's federal cabinet. The post from the U.S. president-elect underscored their past tussling over trade and other issues. In the message, Trump continued his running troll of Canada, likening it to an American
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has been roasting Canada like a maple-glazed ham in recent days. But amid all the sizzle in his punchlines, some less-noticed messages might have more meat on them.The running gag about Canada as a 51st state is clearly generating a torrent of yuk-yuks on Fox News and indignation from his critics.But new statements from his transition team, his campaign, his press secretary and Capitol Hill Republicans could ultimately point to a more hopeful development for Can
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump made the claim in a Dec. 18, 2024, Truth Social post.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wrapping up their investigation on the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol attack, House Republicans have concluded it's former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney who should be prosecuted for probing what happened when then-President Donald Trump sent his mob of supporters as Congress was certifying the 2020 election.
Head of RT Margarita Simonyan, a decorated state TV propagandist and Kremlin insider, has spilled not only Russia’s hopes and dreams for Donald Trump’s second term in office but also Moscow’s strategy for suckering him in. She believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has an irresistible sway over Trump and will extract the desired outcome—but only if they meet face-to-face, without any influence or interference from other American power brokers, à la Helsinki, where the two men held discus
A report released Tuesday by GOP leaders issued a harsh rebuke of the “failures and politicization” of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 Committee and recommended a criminal investigation into former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the panel’s leading voices. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s multimillion-dollar Select Committee was a political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first Presidency,” Re
The president-elect has teased it before, albeit under the cover of "jokes."
"I think this is a red alert moment," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told the MSNBC host.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Wednesday evening that she was taken aback by President-elect Trump’s demand that the stopgap spending bill be used to increase the debt ceiling. Collins, the top GOP appropriator, told reporters that she was surprised by the call and indicated that it had not come up in talks ahead of the…
Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) shared a laugh Tuesday over voting for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Cruz and Klobuchar, the bipartisan sponsors of a new artificial intelligence bill, joined CNBC, where they joked about their upcoming duty to confirm the president-elect’s nominees. “Amy told me she’s voting for all of Trump’s nominees,”…
Kai Trump gave a glimpse into her life as President-elect Donald Trump’s granddaughter in a new video, sharing her reaction to his election victory to what thinks of how the media portrays him. In the video published Tuesday, titled “Get to know me better... Q&A,” the 17-year-old provided new anecdotes that attempt to sanitize the image of the former and future president, who is more known for his profane insults and crude remarks than his grandfatherly love. “He’s taught me never to give up and
Ontario Premier Doug Ford embarked on a marathon of interviews with U.S. media this week to promote the importance of trade between Canada and its southern neighbour in the hopes it may convince president-elect Donald Trump to back off his tariff threats. Ford spoke with The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News on Tuesday before taking part in an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett that evening, where he seemed to strike a conciliatory tone. "You know, bo
President-elect Trump’s attorney unsuccessfully asked a federal judge to move forward with his lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over published audio tapes of interviews the famed Watergate reporter conducted with Trump for a 2020 book. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe, an appointee of former President George W. Bush who is overseeing the case, denied the…
The House Ethics Committee secretly voted earlier this month to release its report into the conduct of former Rep. Matt Gaetz before the end of this Congress, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.
The news comes the week after longtime CNN host Alisyn Camerota also announced her departure.
It's straight out of the Project 2025 playbook.
As the threat of 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports persist, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump insists Canada should be cracking down on fentanyl making its way across the border, into his country."I said you have to close up your borders … and drugs are pouring in," Trump said recently.An Ontario border city mayor agrees with Trump — saying the drug is "destroying our communities" on both sides of the border.Sarnia is across the St. Clair River from Port Huron, Mich.Mayor Mike Bradley
The MSNBC host notes how Republicans gave in to the billionaire's demand to instigate a likely government shutdown The post Chris Hayes Says Elon Musk is ‘Effectively Running the United States’ After He ‘Bought Himself Control’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Donald Trump is stoking political mayhem in Canada by intensifying a crisis that threatens to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.