Meri Brown Says She Is 'Cordial' with Her Former Sister Wives but Doesn't 'Seek Them Out' to Have a Friendship

"It's okay to let things go if the relationship is not reciprocal and it's not building me up or building them up," Meri Brown said

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock (Left to right) Meri Brown, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown

Meri Brown is explaining the way her relationship with her former sister wives has changed since she left the polygamous lifestyle.

On the June 10 episode of the Miss Understood Podcast, Meri revealed that she and Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown do not speak as often as they did a few years ago. She said that while they all are leading more independent lives now, they still get along when they do see each other.

“When I see them we have cordial conversations, but I don't seek them out to have a relationship,” she admitted. “I feel like we had a lot of time to be able to do that, and in the past — a little bit over a year since I separated myself, when Kody and I separated and were done — I’ve had a lot of things I’m working on in myself.”

Related: Meri Brown Says There's Been 'Good Days and Bad Days' for Janelle and Kody After Son Garrison's Death

She continued: “I think it’s really really important to be surrounded by the people that really encourage that.”

Ethan Miller/Getty (Left to right) Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown

At first, the Sister Wives alum said it was difficult for her to come to terms with the fact that her separation from the family was the right decision. Growing up in a polygamous household, she said she didn’t know life outside of that until now.

“I think for a lot of years I was like, wait a second, we're family, we need to really stick together,” she explained. “But then I also look at my own family that I came from, and I've got my own siblings that I talk to everyday. I've got some siblings that I talk to every week. And I’ve got some that I talk to at funerals and weddings.”

Related: Sister Wives' Meri Brown Marks Late Sister's 50th Birthday, Says Her Death Has 'Stolen 18 Years of Conversations'

After adapting to her new life, she shared that she has made peace with the fact that just because her life used to be a certain way doesn’t mean it is bad to make a change.

“I'm okay with it,” she said. “It's taken me a little bit to realize and just come to the understanding that it's okay. Sometimes people are just in your life for a season and it's okay to let things go if the relationship is not reciprocal and it's not building me up or building them up — that goes for him, it goes for my sister wives, it goes for anyone in my life.”

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock (Left to right) Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown and Christine Brown with their children

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for the sister wives that do still have a tight-knit relationship, the TLC star said she supports them.

“I think it's awesome that Janelle and Christine are close,” she said. “They were not when we were all together — they were not for all those years — so whatever’s made them close like that now, I think it's great.”

Related: Sister Wives' Meri Brown Announces Split from New Boyfriend After 4 Months: 'Time in My Life to Prioritize Me'

Going forward, Meri said she hopes to find love and get married. This time around, she said she is not interested in ever being polygamous again.

“I always only wanted one man, but I also don't want him to have another woman,” she joked.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.