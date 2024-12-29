First Dates star Merlin Griffiths admits running pub is a 'rough game'

Merlin Griffiths runs a pub in Leicestershire as well as appearing as the resident bartender on Channel 4 series First Dates.

Merlin Griffiths rose to fame as a TV bartender on the Channel 4 dating show First Dates. (Channel 4)

What did you miss?

First Dates bartender Merlin Griffiths made an appearance on James Martin's Saturday Morning at Christmas and delved into his other career running a pub. The 49-year-old TV star admitted that pub ownership in the modern world is a "rough game".

Griffiths now runs The Dog And Gun in the Leicestershire village of Walton, with the help of his wife Lucile. He previously opened The Priory Tavern in Kilburn, London in 2010.

What, how and why?

Merlin Griffiths is one of the most popular stars of First Dates. (Channel 4)

Griffiths popped into the festive edition of James Martin's weekend cooking show to make a selection of festive cocktails for the guests. Martin asked the First Dates bartender how his pub was doing, to which Griffiths frankly responded: "It's a rough game, but people are coming. They like it."

He added: "My beautiful wife is in there as well. She cooks for the roast once a month. Everyone likes a good roast in a pub, I think. It's one of the things, I think, that makes a good country pub."

Fans were pleased to see Griffiths on TV in the wake of his recent battle with bowel cancer. Throughout his treatment, the star spoke honestly about his symptoms and struggles. In 2023, he revealed that his stoma had been reversed, indicating he was cancer-free.

Merlin Griffiths is one of the longest-serving members of the First Dates cast. (Channel 4)

Griffiths had previously explained that he wished he had taken his initial symptoms more seriously in order to catch his cancer earlier than he did. "I should have got there earlier but I did get there," he said in a BBC Breakfast interview.

He added: "I tried to sweep it under the carpet but I should have taken it more seriously. The initial checks aren't very invasive and are very easy and quick to do."

What else happened on Saturday Morning at Christmas?

James Martin has fronted his weekend cooking show Saturday Morning since 2017. (Getty)

As well as his cocktail masterclass with Merlin Griffiths, James Martin also welcomed 80s pop star Kim Wilde and opera singer Russell Watson on to the show to chat about their careers.

Meanwhile, chef Paul Ainsworth promoted his first book while also revealing a delicious-looking recipe for festive ham.

James Martin's Saturday Morning airs on Saturdays at 9.30am on ITV.