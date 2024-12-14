Merry Berry's Secret Ingredient For The Best Mulled Wine

Hannah Pemberton via Unsplash

There’s something about the women of GBBO, isn’t there? Both Mary Berry and Prue Leith have admitted to liking a boozy bake on the show.

So perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised that the show’s first female judge sneaks a secret second alcohol into her mulled wine recipe.

The Cordon Bleu-trained chef starts her festive tipple as you’d expect ― she adds lemons, oranges, cinnamon, cloves, sugar, and (of course) red wine to the mix.

She also includes lighter, sweeter clementines ― along with the “optional” spirit.

Which is?

Mary Berry puts brandy “to taste” in her recipe.

The deeper flavour adds depth to the drink, which Mary says you can make ahead in a pan and then keep warm in a slow cooker (exactly what I plan to do).

BBC Good Food agrees with the addition, though they recommend Cointreau, Grand Marnier or curaçao to make the citrus flavours shine or sloe gin to bring out the taste of the wine’s berries.

“A delicate drizzle of spiced rum, such as Sailor Jerry, ginger wine and cherry or apricot brandy can also work, but be careful not to go overboard,” they add, stressing the importance of not “completely incapacitating” your guests.

Even Gordon Ramsay stands by the secret, adding ruby port to his mulled wine.

Delia Smith, meanwhile, opts for Cointreau, Grand Marnier or cherry brandy.

Any other tips?

Yep ― Mary Berry says that how you cook the festive drink is just as important as what you put in it.

“Mary’s tip for how to make mulled wine is to give it a quick boil, then a slow simmer to extract all those lovely spice and citrus flavours,” her recipe reads.

That gives the sugar and fruits enough heat to start leaching their flavours into the drink, and enough time to do it thoroughly.

