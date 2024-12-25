Merry Christmas! Get cosy with our virtual Newfoundland wood stove

We all have favourite things to help us relax — at this time of year, maybe they are brown-paper packages tied up with string, or doorbells and sleighbells and schnitzel with noodles — and here is one thing we can to make things that much cosier.

It's our annual virtual wood stove. Fire up a full hour of relaxing flames, crackling sounds and mellow vibes. We recommend it for a companion for cooking up breakfast, some late-night reading, admiring twinkling lights — whatever makes you comfy.

As always, we tip our hat to Lester's Farm Market, where we recorded this video.

Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Click here to visit our landing page.