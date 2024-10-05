Merseyside police searching for man missing with his baby son

Adam Skindzier, who is Polish, is believed to be driving a black Mercedes.

Police are searching for a 44-year-old man who has gone missing with his six-month-old son.

Adam Skindzier, who is from the Netherton in Merseyside, was last seen with his son, Nathan, at about 4pm on Friday, police said. Skindzier, who is Polish, is believed to be driving a black Mercedes.

​Merseyside poice said “extensive inquiries” were ongoing to locate the pair.

Skindzier is described as white, of large build and about 6ft 1in tall. He has short, brown, greying hair, his eyes are blue and he speaks with a Polish accent.

A spokesperson said: “Police officers are making extensive efforts to find Adam and his child and return them home safely.”

They urged Skindzier, or anyone who knows where he is, to call police on 101.