Meryl Streep and Martin Short hold hands at Only Murders season 4 premiere after shutting down romance rumours

Meryl Streep and Martin Short put on a cosy display at the Only Murders In The Building Season 4 premiere after previously shutting down talk of a romance.

The actors were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet at the Paramount Lot in Los Angeles on Thursday.

It came almost eight months after Short was forced to address the nature of their relationship when speculation became rife after they seemed particularly close at the 2024 Golden Globes in January.

Adding fuel to the fire was the fact that Streep had confirmed just months before that she had split from her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, six years ago.

While a representative for Short insisted that they were “just very good friends, nothing more”, Short later spoke out on the issue himself.

On Bill Maher’s podcast he reaffirmed that the co-stars are “not a couple, we are just very close friends”.

He also discussed interest in his relationship with Streep during an Emmy’s For Your Consideration panel in May, saying: “It’s always interesting. Show business relationships and spec.”

When probed on whether he felt weird about having to speak about it, he said “no”, adding: “She's fabulous. There's no one who doesn't adore her.”

Three-time Oscar-winner Streep first joined the cast of the Disney Plus series in season three.

Short, who has been in the show since the very first episode, said then that he felt “nervous” about the prospect of working with her.

“I remember driving to work and thought, ‘Gee, this is odd. I'm a little bit [nervous]. Oh, of course! I'm going to do a two-person scene with Meryl’,” he recalled.

Short went on to say that any worries he had soon disappeared and it was just business as usual.

“It’s a very, very, very loose, fun-filled set,” he explained. “I think everyone has the same review of that working on the show - that it's really fun and loose - and that's kind of the philosophy of Steve [Martin], the way he's always worked, and so is Selena [Gomez].”

He added: “Everyone works in joy and happiness, because we’re lucky people.”