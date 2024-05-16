Mesa High School student arrested after weapons detector finds gun

The Daily Beast
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesThe long-anticipated, brutal cross-examination of Michael Cohen started Tuesday afternoon with pure fire and fury, as Donald Trump’s lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, prepared for battle.Blanche approached the podium, adjusted the microphone by pulling it down, and leaned forward with both hands forcefully gripping the edges of the wooden tabletop.“Mr. Cohen, my name is Todd Blanche. You and I have never spoken or met before, have we?” he