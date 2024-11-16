Mesa students discuss cell phone policies in schools

Associated Press

Oklahoma’s education superintendent has sent an email to public school superintendents requiring them to show students his video announcement of a new Department of Religious Freedom and Patriotism within the state Department of Education. Ryan Walters, a Republican, announced the new office on Wednesday and on Thursday sent the email to school superintendents statewide. “In one of the first steps of the newly created department, we are requiring all of Oklahoma schools to play the attached video to all kids that are enrolled,” according to the email.