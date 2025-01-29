'Mesmerizing' Aurora Shimmers in Alaskan Night Sky

A vibrant green aurora streaked across the sky above a snowy Venetie, Alaska, on Tuesday, January 28.

Footage captured by photographer Vincent Ledvina shows the spectacle that greeted him when he went outside.

Speaking to Storyful, Ledvina said witnessing the aurora was magical.

“I would say the northern lights last night were nothing short of magical. The colors were visible to the eye, it was bright, and most of all, the movement and dancing was mesmerizing,” he said. Credit: Vincent Ledvina via Storyful