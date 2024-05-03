Mesquite High community remembers basketball coach killed in crash

The Daily Beast

HRH the Princess of WalesPrince William and Princess Kate have published a new photograph of their daughter Princess Charlotte on her ninth birthday. It was taken by Kate in Windsor “in the last few days,” official sources said.The couple published the photograph on social media rather than issuing it to media outlets, following the same procedure as they did on Prince Louis’ birthday last week.Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! 🎂 Thank you for all of the kind messages today. 📸 The Princess