Mesquite High community remembers basketball coach killed in crash
Students, staff and the East Valley is mourning the loss of a beloved high school basketball coach who made a big difference in his community and the lives of his students. Mesquite High School assistant basketball coach, Michael Taylor, or better known as Coach Mike, was killed in a car accident on Interstate 10 near Dysart early Monday morning. “Just shocking and realization that nothing lasts forever. He was a good friend, and now he's gone. It was hard,” said Jake Hammond, a freshman student Taylor coached.