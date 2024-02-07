Messi arrives in Tokyo as fans hope to glimpse star

STORY: The friendly match is the last stop of the club's first-ever international tour, in an effort to build Inter Miami's global audience.

After disappointing a legion of fans in Hong Kong with a no-show on the pitch at the weekend, Messi left open the possibility of playing in Inter Miami's friendly in Tokyo, saying he felt "much better" than he did a few days ago.

Excitement lingered in the air as Lionel Messi’s fans gathered at Japan’s National Stadium on Wednesday (February 7), in hopes of catching a glimpse of the World Cup winner in a friendly match.

Wearing pink jerseys and holding handmade signs, crowds were excited to welcome the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner to Tokyo, with Messi’s team Inter Miami set to take on Japan's J1 League champions Vissel Kobe at the 68,000-seat stadium in the evening.

"I have watched that Lionel Messi playing football a lot since I was a kid. Today thinking about him playing in front of my eyes makes me so happy. I'm so excited that I can't contain my emotions," Sapkota told Reuters.