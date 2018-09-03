Messi loses out to Ronaldo, Salah and Modric in shortlist for world's best footballer

Lionel Messi has been left off the shortlist for FIFA's world player of the year for the first time since 2006.

The Argentinian forward has lost out to his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Croatia captain Luka Modric.

Modric made the shortlist after helping Real Madrid to a third straight Champions League title in May and then leading Croatia to the World Cup final in Russia this summer, including a 3-0 group stage win over Messi's Argentina.

Ronaldo, who has left Real for Juventus, was seen as pivotal to the Spanish club's Champions League success, while Salah was recognised for a Premier League record 32 goals for Liverpool.

Messi and Ronaldo are the only players to have won the annual FIFA award since 2008, taking five each.

However, Messi's last victory came in 2015 and his absence from the 2018 shortlist will be seen by some as a sign the 31-year-old Barcelona striker's powers are waning.

The women's player shortlist is headed by Brazilian forward, Marta, a five-time winner who plays for Orlando Pride in the US National Women's Soccer League.

She is up against two Lyon players, Ada Hegerberg of Norway and Germany's Dzsenifer Marozsan.

The coach's award is between Didier Deschamps, who led France to the World Cup title, Zlatko Dalic of Croatia, whom Deschamps overcame in the final, and Zinedine Zidane, who quit Real Madrid after a third straight Champions League title.

The three coaches bidding for the women's game award are Asako Takakura, who led Japan to the Asian Games title last week, Reynald Pedros of France and Sarina Wiegman of the Netherlands.