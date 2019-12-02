Messi wins record sixth Ballon d'Or

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE BALLON D'OR 2019 CEREMONY / SOUNDBITES FROM THE MEN'S WINNER LIONEL MESSI AND THE WOMEN'S WINNER MEGAN RAPINOE

1. BALLON D'OR WINNER 2018, LUKA MODRIC, HANDING, LIONEL MESSI, HIS SIXTH BALLON D'OR TROPHY AFTER BEING ANNOUNCED AS THIS YEAR'S WINNER

2. MESSI WITH TROPHY

3. AUDIENCE

4. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) BALLON D'OR 2019 WINNER, LIONEL MESSI, SAYING:

"In sport, I try to overcome (challenges) each year, to keep working on getting better. It's more than just individual prizes. This is a very nice recognition and it is very important for what it means, but it is secondary. The most important thing is to accomplish the group's goals."

5. PRESENTER, DIDIER DROGBA, ANNOUNCING UNITED STATES MIDFIELDER, MEGAN RAPINOE, AS THE WOMEN'S BALLON D'OR 2019 WINNER

6. AUDIENCE

7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) WOMEN'S BALLON D'OR 2019 WINNER, MEGAN RAPINOE, SAYING:

"It's been such an incredible year and women's football is lucky to have every single one of these amazing players every year. It pushes us and it pushes me to be the best player that I can."

8. KOPA TROPHY 2019 WINNER, MATTHIJS DE LIGT (RIGHT), STANDING NEXT TO THE 2018 WINNER, KYLIAN MBAPPE (LEFT), AFTER BEING ANNOUNCED AS THIS YEAR'S WINNER

STORY: Lionel Messi claimed a record sixth Ballon d'Or award on Monday (December 2), beating Liverpool's leading nominees and Cristiano Ronaldo to lift soccer's most prestigious individual trophy.

The Argentine, who won the Liga title with Barcelona but only managed third place in the Copa America with his country, added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015 trophies.

He finished above Dutchman Virgil van Dijk and Portugal's third-placed Ronaldo, who has won the award five times.

Megan Rapinoe earlier won the women's Ballon d'Or after leading the United States to a record-extending fourth World Cup title in France this year as they retained the trophy.

The 34-year-old midfielder, the standout player at the June-July tournament, succeeded Norway's Ada Hegerberg who did not take part in the World Cup.

Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt, a key player in Ajax Amsterdam's thrilling run to the Champions League semi-finals and now at Juventus, won the Kopa trophy for the best Under-21 male player.

