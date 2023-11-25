Messy Colorado low could bring southern Ontario's first wide-spread snow event

Southern Ontario has been getting its first feel of winter weather this past week as temperatures took a nose-dive towards freezing levels. Those living in the snowbelts have also been getting a dose of lake-effect snow squalls that will continue into Saturday morning.

Folks around the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and the rest of the Golden Horseshoe may have also seen some sporadic flurries on Friday -- a hint of what's to come later in the weekend.

SUNDAY

Wet snowfall inches closer and closer to the GTA this weekend, as well as a multi-day lake-effect snow event on the horizon.

While this won't be a blockbuster snow event for southern Ontario, Torontonains excited for their first snow will have a chance to see some this Sunday and beyond.

Southern Ontario snowfall amount chance 1 (updated) Nov 24 2023

A messy system will bring a period of wet snowfall north of the 401 and likely rain to the Golden Horseshoe by Sunday afternoon. However, rainfall will all come down to a half-degree difference, with some models favouring periods of snowflakes from Hamilton to Toronto, rather than a chilly rain. So, there is a chance in Toronto, but not a big one.

Ottawa will have some light snow accumulations as the system moves east through the evening too, but again, not very impactful. Where the big snowfall totals are likely to be, once again, are in Ontario’s snowbelts immediately following this event.

Southern Ontario snowfall chance 2 Nov 24 2023

NEXT WEEK

This system will open the doors for a lobe of the incoming Polar vortex to descend over Hudson Bay. This air will be the coldest so far of this season, and will fire up some lake-effect snowfall once again.

Ontario polar vortex cold temperatures outlook Nov 24 2023

A multi-day snow event is forecast to meander off of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, impacting the snow belts Monday, Tuesday, and maybe even into Wednesday.

Difficult travel and locally substantial/heavy snowfall totals are expected with this wintery weather next week. With bitter, cold air and persistent northwesterly winds in the forecast, northern regions of the GTA could be impacted by these squalls as well.

Southern Ontario lake effect snow Monday outlook Nov 24 2023

*Check back with us at The Weather Network as we nail down your wintery forecast in southern Ontario. *

