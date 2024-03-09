Rainy Saturday, snowy Sunday on the way for southern Ontario

Click here to view the video

It’s a great weekend to cuddle up with your favourite book or video game as two storms team up to bring a soggy and possibly snowy couple of days to southern and eastern Ontario.

Widespread special weather statements are in effect across the region ahead of soaking rains expected to wash over the province through Saturday.

Just as one system exits, the next one moves in. We’ll end the weekend on a wintry note as gusty winds and falling temperatures will help to fire up the lake-effect snow machine through Sunday.

HEADING TO FLORIDA?: Get your March Break travel outlook!

You'll want to keep an eye out for localized flooding across southern and eastern Ontario during Saturday, with slippery roads developing as temperatures drop and snows fall on Sunday.

Saturday: Persistent heavy rain washes out most of the day

The first system will track across the heart of the Great Lakes into Saturday, pushing steady rain over southern Ontario while you’re asleep.

Ontario precip Sat 7am

Folks in northeastern Ontario will see the precipitation arrive before dawn, with rain changing to snow for some areas by Saturday morning.

Heavy rain is possible at times across southern Ontario through the day Saturday, with the heaviest rain in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) expected by the afternoon hours.

Steady precipitation will reach eastern Ontario later on Saturday afternoon.

We’ll see improving conditions across southwestern Ontario by Saturday evening as our storm lifts north and east out of the Great Lakes. Expect precipitation to ease for the Greater Toronto Area by Saturday night.

Ontario rainfall outlook

DON'T MISS: Bald eagle nest found in Toronto for the 1st time ever

Most of southwestern Ontario will wind up with 10-20 mm of rain by the end of this first system, with totals of 30-50 mm east of the Greater Toronto Area toward Cobourg and Kingston.

A burst of heavy rain over a relatively short period of time could lead to localized flooding in vulnerable areas. Watch for areas of standing water and take it slow to avoid hydroplaning.

Story continues

Rain will intensify across eastern Ontario through the overnight hours Saturday.

Sunday: Cold air forces a switch to snow for some

Northwesterly winds pushing across the Great Lakes on Sunday will send temperatures falling to end the weekend, allowing the precipitation threat to switch from rain to snow.

Ontario precip Sun 11am

Temperatures will be cold enough that we’ll see a few snow squalls develop over Lake Huron and Georgian Bay through the early morning hours on Sunday.

SEE ALSO: Here’s a sweet hack to give your garden a boost this year

Sunday’s squalls could bring 5-10+ cm of accumulating snow to the traditional snow belt communities, with just a dusting for southern sections of the province in behind the low.

Farther east, the wind shift could allow rain to change over to snow across Ottawa into the day Sunday. If this switch occurs, a light coating of snow is possible for the National Capital Region.

Ontario snow outlook

Prepare to adjust travel plans if you have to drive through an area expecting snow on Sunday. Slick roads and lower visibility will make driving a challenge beneath the heavier snow squalls.

Looking ahead, early next week will see conditions on the cooler side of seasonal, then trending warmer with well above-seasonal temperatures for a few days ahead of another system late next week or next weekend.

A much colder pattern is expected to develop around the official first day of spring, continuing through the end of March and into early April.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on your forecast across Ontario.

WATCH: Storms may spoil Florida’s sunny skies for March break travellers

Click here to view the video