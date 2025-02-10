Met detective who featured in BBC rape documentary found to have abused seven partners

A ex-Met Police detective who appeared in a BBC documentary has been found to have abused and harassed seven of his former partners - including threatening to rape some of them.

Former Met Detective Constable David Fall was found by a misconduct panel to have carried out the litany of abuse and harassment between 2014 and 2020 while a member of the force.

The panel found that Fall “poked” a former partner in the stomach whilst pregnant, ripped her hooded top and forcefully removed it and then said words to the effect of he “could rape her” if he wanted to.

It found that he also hit her on the head by throwing his mobile at her and jabbed her back with a fork.

In another case, Fall, who previously worked in the Met’s Sapphire Unit investigating rapes and serious sexual offences, pushed a sandwich into an ex-partner’s face, slapped her or pulled her hair, and threatened to rape her, the panel found.

It heard how he harassed two other partners during the course of 2020 after their relationship came to an end, and harassed a third partner in December 2020 by “taking a photograph of her whilst she was naked without her knowledge.”

The panel ruled that Fall “deliberately and intentionally carried out acts of physical violence” and “harassment” against former partners, and ruled he should be dismissed without notice.

It added: “The Panel finds that physical harm and/or psychological distress has been caused to the seven victims by reason of the Officer’s behaviour.

“This behaviour is a matter of particular concern to the public, the seriousness of which is exacerbated by the context in which it occurred i.e. each time during the course of an intimate relationship and afterwards when it had broken down.”

In mitigation, the officer told the panel he had sent a number of messages to a number of the victims because he was new to dating apps and was “naïve in expecting an explanation after he had been ‘ghosted.’”

Fall also said he had a number of previous partners who had not made allegations against him, and that he was in a successful long-term relationship.

Fall appeared on an episode of the BBC’s The Met: Policing London, which aired in May 2017.

The episode covered the case of Harjit Singh, who was jailed for six years in 2016 for attempting to rape a 35-year-old woman with Down’s Syndrome.

Allegations of domestic abuse and harassment against Fall were investigated by Hampshire Constabulary in 2020, but did not lead to any criminal charges, the panel heard.