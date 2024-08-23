Met drops investigation into general election gambling allegations ‘as bar for misconduct not met’

The Metropolitan Police has dropped its investigation into betting on the date of the general election, saying the bar for misconduct in public office had not been met.

The probe was launched after it emerged senior Tory officials and one of Rishi Sunak’s aides had placed bets shortly before the date of the election was announced, allegations which engulfed the Conservative election campaign in June.

The Conservatives eventually withdrew support for Mr Sunak’s former parliamentary private secretary Craig Williams as their candidate for Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, along with Bristol North West candidate Laura Saunders, who was also alleged to have placed a bet.

Craig Williams, who was an aide to the prime minister in the last Parliament, is alleged to have placed a £100 bet on a July election three days before Rishi Sunak announced the date (PA Media)

Ms Saunders’ husband, Tony Lee, the Conservative Party’s director of campaigning, and Tory chief data officer Nick Mason took leaves of absence during the campaign after being implicated in the scandal, while Senedd member Russell George stepped back from the shadow cabinet in the Welsh Parliament after being placed under investigation.

In a statement on Friday, the force said the “high bar” for proving misconduct in public office had not been met, following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.

Detective Superintendent Katherine Goodwin said: “These allegations caused a significant dent in public confidence during the election campaign and it was right that they were investigated to explore all possible offences.

“While our involvement in the criminal investigation now ceases, it’s important that is not misinterpreted as an all-clear for those whose cases were looked at.

“There are still Gambling Act offences to consider and it is appropriate that they are taken forward by investigators from the Gambling Commission who have particular expertise in this field.”

A separate investigation was launched by the Gambling Commission into whether their actions broke laws on “cheating”. The probe remains ongoing and could still result in criminal charges.

Tony Lee, the Conservative Party’s former director of campaigning, took a leave of absence during the campaign after being implicated in the scandal (Supplied)

A section of the Gambling Act can cover attempts to improve chances in a bet by using inside information. If convicted, a person can face up to two years in prison.

Meanwhile, the Met Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards is continuing to investigate seven officers alleged to have placed bets on the election date.

Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes said his organisation had already interviewed “several suspects” under caution and continued to speak to witnesses and gather documentary and electronic evidence.

He said: “We clearly appreciate the level of public interest there is in this investigation but in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and to ensure a fair and just outcome, we are unable to comment further at this time, including the name of any person who may be under suspicion, or the total number of suspects.”

Mr Williams is alleged to have placed a £100 bet on a July election three days before Sunak announced the date at a Ladbrokes in his constituency.

He admitted having a “flutter” on the election date shortly before it was announced, in a statement saying he had “committed an error of judgment, not an offence”.

He added: “I am fully co-operating with routine inquiries from the Gambling Commission and I intend to clear my name.”