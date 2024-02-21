New Met exhibition explores Harlem Renaissance

STORY: A new exhibit at the Met museum in

New York explores the Harlem Renaissance

(Denise Murrell, Exhibition curator, Metropolitan Museum of Art )

“The Harlem Renaissance took place in the 1920s, the 1940s and it's the first African American led movement of modern art. It's the first time in our history when we had Black artists depicting all aspects of modern Black life in these new cities that were emerging as a result of the hundreds of thousands and ultimately millions of African Americans who were migrating from the segregated South in search of opportunity and freedom in the North and nationwide. So, the Harlem Renaissance is as much an idea as it is a specific place.”

Many of the works come from the collections

of historically Black colleges and universities

‘The Harlem Renaissance and Transatlantic Modernism’

runs from February 25 to July 28