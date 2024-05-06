Met Gala 2024 will see stars interpret ‘Sleeping Beauties’ theme

The biggest names in film, music, TV and fashion will ascend the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday with their interpretation of the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

The Met Gala, known as fashion’s biggest night, is held on the first Monday in May and celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition at the New York museum.

The official dress code this year is The Garden Of Time, inspired by a story by JG Ballard about a man who turns back time by plucking each flower in his garden until it is barren – which could inspire a host of floral and botanical looks.

Lady Gaga attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute in 2019 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The guest list is kept a secret but over the years, viral looks have been delivered by stars including Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Rihanna.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has been running the Met Gala since 1995.

This year, her celebrity co-chairs are Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and first-time attendee Chris Hemsworth.

Fashion powerhouse Zendaya most recently impressed with her futuristic, sci-fi inspired looks during the Dune: Part Two press tour, as well as her tenniscore ensembles during the Challengers press tour.

Zendaya attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Meanwhile, Lopez has been a long-time presence on the Met Gala steps, attending 13 Met Galas since 2004.

Last year, the theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, in tribute to the designer who died in 2019.

The Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibition will feature around 200 fragile and rare pieces from the Costume Institute’s archive, inspired by the natural world.

The exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art will run from May 10 until September 2.