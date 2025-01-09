Met investigate how bus driven after pensioner dies

Police are investigating whether the death of a 78-year-old woman, who had a heart attack while on a London bus, was linked to how the vehicle was driven.

The elderly woman was taken ill shortly after boarding the bus in Finchley Road, north London, on 28 December, the Metropolitan Police said.

The pensioner was taken to hospital and died seven days later.

Detectives are investigating whether the driving of the route 13 bus had any impact on what happened.

The bus driver is assisting police with inquiries, and there has been no arrest, Scotland Yard said.

The force added it was "investigating the circumstances that led to the woman's death".

In a statement it said: "At around 12.35 GMT on Saturday 28 December a 78-year-old woman was taken ill, following a cardiac arrest on board a route 13 bus at Finchley Road.

"The woman had just boarded the bus prior to the incident.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the woman was taken to hospital. She sadly died there on Saturday 4 January."

The Met added the woman's family were being supported by trained officers.

Anyone who was on the bus at the time of the incident but left prior to the arrival of officers, has been urged to contact police.

