Met makes watchdog referral following complaints about Al Fayed investigations

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog over complaints from two women about the handling of investigations into allegations made against Mohamed Al Fayed.

The two women made complaints about investigations from 2008 and 2013.

According to the Met, they have raised concerns about the quality of police response and, in the case of the 2013 investigation, how details came to be disclosed publicly.

Commander Stephen Clayman, from the Met’s Specialist Crime team, said: “We are actively reviewing 21 allegations reported to the Metropolitan Police prior to Mohamed Al Fayed’s passing, as well as the related police investigations, to determine if any additional investigative steps are available or there are things we could have done better.

“This process remains active, and we are committed to assessing all new allegations, pursuing justice where possible and transparently addressing any failings.

“In recent weeks, two victims-survivors have come forward with concerns about how their allegations were handled when first reported, and it is only appropriate that the IOPC assess these complaints.

“Although we cannot change the past, we are resolute in our goal to offer every individual who contacts us the highest standard of service and support.

“I encourage anyone with relevant information, whether you were personally affected or have knowledge about others who may have facilitated Al Fayed’s actions to contact us.

“Our priority remains to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of justice.”

Hundreds of women have alleged the billionaire, who died last year aged 94, raped or sexually assaulted them.

Police are looking into some claims and Harrods is also settling hundreds of claims.

Commander Stephen Clayman (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A spokesperson for the the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed it contacted the Met Police in September to find out if the force had received any complaints about investigations into the Al Fayed allegations.

They said: “We contacted the Met Police in September to find out whether it had received any relevant complaints or identified any conduct issues that would require a referral to us relating to sexual offence allegations made against Mohammed Al Fayed.

“We have remained in regular contact with the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards on this matter and, on November 8, we received two complaint referrals relating to the Met Police’s original handling of allegations made by two complainants about Mr Al Fayed.

“We will assess the information provided before deciding what further action may be required from us.”