Met never spoke to me about fatal crash, says Wimbledon prep school headmistress

Selena Lau (left) and Nuria Sajjad were the victims of crash Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon, south-west London

The former headmistress of a Wimbledon school where two young pupils were killed in a fatal car crash has said the Metropolitan Police never spoke to her about the incident.

Helen Lowe, who was head of The Study, an all-girls preparatory school in south-west London, revealed she has yet to speak to police about the Land Rover which crashed into the school’s playground one year ago and killed Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau.

The Land Rover Defender inside the grounds of The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon - Yui Mok/PA

Her comments come after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced last week that following a “lengthy and detailed police investigation” Claire Freemantle, who was driving the vehicle, suffered an epileptic seizure at the time of the crash and would not face charges.

The Met has now launched a review of its investigation into the deaths of the eight year olds.

Ms Lowe told The Sunday Times that she had offered her contact details to the police but they never asked her to provide a statement.

She said: “I sort of assumed we would be [contacted] and we haven’t.”

After the announcement by the CPS, the families and the school arranged a meeting with the Metropolitan Police to raise queries about the investigation.

Flowers are left in tribute to the two girls outside their school - Yui Mok/PA

However Ms Lowe and Sharon Maher, the school’s new headmistress, told the newspaper that “there were fundamental questions they couldn’t answer”.

Ms Lowe said: “We’ve been told that it was a very detailed and thorough investigation. We have waited almost a year to the day to hear the outcome.

“I’ll be honest, on Thursday I was genuinely hoping to turn up at the police station and hear an explanation for the outcome.

“I understand there are questions around the evidence that the police are unable to answer for legal reasons. But I was hoping to come away with a feeling … that no stone had been left unturned. And, for a number of reasons, I didn’t.”

In a joint statement released after the CPS’ announcement, Nuria and Selena’s parents said: “We have already expressed, publicly, our dissatisfaction with the pace of the investigative process. It is now clear to us that the depth of the process is questionable too. In the absence of any concrete evidence to the contrary, we can only surmise that the investigation has been equally poor.”

A Met spokesman said: “Having listened to concerns from the families of both Nuria and Selena and other parties affected, we are committed to addressing their questions, and the specialist crime review group will therefore be carrying out a review of the investigation.”