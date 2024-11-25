Met Office accused of incompetence in ‘clear underestimation’ of Storm Bert as clear-up continues

An MP has accused the Met Office of incompetence in a “clear underestimation” of the impact of Storm Bert, as communities continue a huge clean-up after torrential rain and widespread flooding.

Hundreds of homes were left under water, roads were turned into rivers and winds of more than 80mph were recorded across parts of the UK, with at least two people reported to have died during the storm.

More than 130 flood warnings and 160 alerts remained in place across the UK on Monday. In Northamptonshire, authorities declared a major incident after around 1,000 were evacuated from their homes.

The Met Office, which says there will be further outbreaks of rain on Wednesday, has insisted that Storm Bert was “well forecast”.

But on Monday, as environment secretary Steve Reed told MPs that more flooding was likely, Labour MP for Cardiff West, Alex Barros-Curtis, said warnings issued by the Met Office on Storm Bert should have been “amber or red”.

In the Commons, Mr Barros-Curtis said: “Can I ask that the secretary of state speak to his Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) colleagues to carefully look into the role of the Met Office here?

People wading through water near the Billing Aquadrome in Northamptonshire where around 1,000 people were evacuated from their homes (PA Wire)

“It is clear that their response was slow and that there was a clear underestimation of the impact of Storm Bert.

“They put it yellow rather than amber or red. Our constituents have been let down by this incompetence before, and it cannot keep happening.”

Mr Reed said: “In most parts of the countries that were affected, warnings were given with adequate time for people to prepare and I would encourage people to sign up on the Defra website, or the Environment Agency website for warnings and alerts if they live in an area that could be affected by flooding.

“I’m aware of the particular concern that he mentions regarding the Met Office, and I will indeed be speaking to colleagues in DSIT as they review the circumstances of that and look at how the situation can be improved for future events of this kind.”

Emergency services at the scene of a scaffolding collapse in London during the storms (PA)

In a statement on its website, the Met Office said: “Storm Bert was well forecast, with a number of warnings in place ahead of the system reaching the UK, highlighting the potential for homes and businesses to flood with fast flowing or deep floodwater possible, causing a danger to life.

“Observed rainfall totals were broadly in line with the forecast and the severe weather warnings issued in advance.”

Also during his update to the House, Mr Reed said that more flooding this week was “likely”, in particular around the rivers Severn and the Ouse, but its impact “should be less severe” than has been seen.

Mr Reed also described the flood defences they inherited from the previous government as “in the worst condition on record following years of underinvestment”.

He added: “Over 3,000 of our key flood defences are below an acceptable standard. That is why we are investing £2.4bn over the next two years to build and maintain flood defences.”

Cwmtillery, a former mining community, suffered an apparent landslip during the storm on Sunday (George Thompson/PA)

During Storm Bert, a man in his 80s died after his car entered water at a ford in Colne, Lancashire, on Saturday, while a body was found in the search for Brian Perry, 75, who went missing while walking his dog near the Afon Conwy river in North Wales on the same day.

A severe flood warning, meaning there is danger to life, was issued for Billing Aquadrome holiday park and the surrounding parks next to the River Nene in Northampton on Monday.

People waded through deep water to escape the flooding, holding carrier bags containing their belongings.

In South Wales, former mining community Cwmtillery suffered an apparent landslip during the storm on Sunday, with many people asked to leave their homes after mud and water came up to just below their windows.

A major incident was also declared in the Rhondda Cynon Taf region on Sunday after between 200 and 300 properties were affected by flooding.

Rail passengers were urged not to travel between Broxbourne, Hertfordshire and Stansted Airport after several fallen trees damaged overhead wires.

Fire crews rescued 57 children and one adult from a school bus after it became stranded in flood water on Eckington Bridge in Worcestershire on Monday, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said.

About 350,000 homes in England lost power during the storm, though most have since been reconnected.

Some areas saw more than 130mm of rain in 24 hours on Sunday.