Met Office issues amber warning as heavy rain forecast to hit northern Scotland

A weather warning of heavy rain has been upgraded to amber for part of northern Scotland on Hogmanay.

The Met Office alert, which warns that flooding and travel disruption is likely, is in force from midnight until 5pm on Tuesday in Moray and the Highlands.

A yellow weather warning of heavy rain and snow is currently in force across most of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy rain has already caused travel disruption on December 30 with the Highland Main Line closed due to high water levels on the Gynack Burn at Kingussie.

Water levels on the Gynack Burn at Kingussie on the Highland Main Line remain too high to safely run trains. Here's a video from a few minutes ago.@ScotRail @LNER @DRSgovuk @transcotland @networkrail pic.twitter.com/45n5RIsQtW — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) December 30, 2024

The Crianlarich-Oban line was also shut for a time due to flooding between Tyndrum Lower and Dalmally but later reopened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forecasters predict that heavy rain will become persistent and widespread in Scotland during Monday and Tuesday with 50-70mm of rain possible over the two days in many areas while some places may see 100-140mm.

The Scottish Government Resilience Room (SGORR) has been activated in response to the weather warnings and authorities have advised people to plan ahead if travelling over the New Year period.

Douglas Cairns, Traffic Scotland operator manager at Transport Scotland, said: “The severe weather across much of Scotland this week will, unfortunately, cause some disruption across the transport network.

“Road, rail, air and ferry services are all likely to be affected by the conditions, with localised flooding, longer journey times and cancellations possible, as well as potential restrictions on bridges.

“The network is also expected to be busy as people travel to celebrate New Year with friends and family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are asking travellers to plan their journeys before setting off to ensure they reach their destination and celebrations in good time.

“If you’re driving, make sure your vehicle is winter ready and follow any Police Scotland travel advice that may be in place. Traffic Scotland provides up-to-date travel information on the trunk road network through its website, X account and internet radio broadcasts.

“The same advice goes for other modes of transport – if you are planning to travel by rail, air or ferry, stay in contact with your operator for the latest service information.”

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️ Rain across parts of Scotland Tuesday 0000 – 1700 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfS950 Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/c1lyE3TH1x — Met Office (@metoffice) December 30, 2024

Scottish Government officials will continue to monitor the situation and work with frontline agencies to mitigate the impact of the weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

First Minister John Swinney will attend a meeting of SGORR on Monday evening, which will be chaired by Justice Secretary Angela Constance.

In a post on social media he said: “Please follow all advice and stay safe.”

Ms Constance said: “There is expected to be a significant amount of rainfall in the next 24 hours after a period of wet weather, raising the risks of travel disruption and flooding.

“New Year travellers are advised to plan ahead during this normally busy period and follow Police Scotland and Traffic Scotland advice on the roads.”

There were 10 flood alerts and 20 flood warnings in force in Scotland at 1.30pm on Monday.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) is warning communities in the north west and central Highlands to prepare for the impact of flooding in the run-up to Hogmanay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pascal Lardet, Sepa flood duty manager, said: “Some very high river levels are forecast for Monday and Tuesday, in particular the Spey and other rivers in the Great Glen and Easter Ross area.

“Levels on the River Tay and other rivers across the Central Highlands will also be high.

“We’re likely to see river and surface water flooding impacts across these areas, resulting in disruptions to transport and to communities.

“Flooding of property, infrastructure, roads and the rail network are all possible. We urge everyone to be prepared and be aware.

“If you live or work in the affected areas, or are planning to visit, think about any steps you need to take now to be prepared for flooding impacts – and consider whether your journey is necessary.”

The yellow warning of rain and snow on Monday and Tuesday covers central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Highlands and Western Isles, Edinburgh, West Lothian and Strathclyde including most of Argyll and Bute.

Forecasters warned flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and travel disruption, while fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

A separate warning of “persistent snow” has been issued for Orkney and Shetland between 5am and midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning of wind will be in force for the area south of Lochgilphead in the west and Dundee in the east between 7am and 11pm on December 31, stretching down into north-east England.

The Met Office said that gusts of 50-60 mph are expected, perhaps reaching 70 mph in a few exposed areas.

Weather warnings also stretch into 2025 with a yellow alert of snow and ice in the north of mainland Scotland between the start of January 1 until 9am on January 2.