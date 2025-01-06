Met Office issues fresh snow warning for London with travel disruption expected

A fresh snow warning has been issued for London as forecasters warned of disruption to travel across large swathes of the UK.

The yellow warning for snow will begin at 9am on Wednesday and last until midnight.

It covers southern areas of the capital and almost the entirety of the south of England, stretching from Canterbury to Truro.

The Met Office warned that the snow could disrupt travel, with a small chance of power cuts.

The yellow warning for snow covers the majority of the south of England (Met Office)

Mobile phone coverage may also be affected and there is a “slight chance” that some rural communities could become cut off, the forecaster said.

There is also a “small chance” of travel delays on roads, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

Some areas could see a “significant accumulation” of between 2-5cm of snow, according to the Met Office.

A snow plough and gritting lorry clears snow at Ribblehead, in North Yorkshire (PA Wire)

However, significantly improved weather is expected in the capital this weekend with sunshine and clear skies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will peak at 3C.

A separate yellow warning for snow and ice is already in place for the south west of England, Wales and the North West until 10am on Tuesday.

The same warning is in place for western and northern parts of Scotland for between 4pm on Monday until midday on Tuesday, and in Northern Ireland between 3pm on Monday until 11am on Tuesday.

A total of 173 flood warnings and and 315 flood alerts were active across the UK as of 12.30pm on Monday, meaning flooding is possible.

It follows days of wintry weather which have caused widespread travel disruption – including road closures and the closure of two highland railway lines in Scotland due to landslips and flooding.

More than 80 schools and nurseries across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland council areas were shut due to snow and poor driving conditions on what should have been the first day back for pupils after the holidays.

Great Western Railways said that its trains between Bristol Parkway and Gloucester were running at a reduced speed because of “heavy rain flooding the railway”.

Major airports closed their runways for several hours due to heavy snow, while there were stranded vehicles and collisions which blocked key roads across northern England.

Manchester Airport said on Monday morning it had closed both its runways due to "heavy snow", before reopening them an hour later.